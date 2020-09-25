Microbiome Therapeutics Market: What’s the Future Potential?

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2015-2030” report to their offering.

The report provides a comprehensive study on the current landscape and the future outlook of the evolving pipeline of products in this area. While the field has garnered the interest of several companies, there are no approved microbiome drugs available in the market yet; Faecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) is the only commercially available procedure till date. However, the development pipeline of microbiome therapeutics has several promising candidates that are likely to result in commercial success stories in the foreseen future.

Ishita Nanda, the principal analyst, said, “Among other elements, the report also elaborates on new microbiome based diagnostic solutions being developed and the upcoming opportunities in this market for different stakeholders. One of the key objectives outlined for this report was to understand the future potential of the market. This was done by analyzing:

The microbiome therapeutics pipeline in terms of phase of development, type of products and indications.

The epidemiology, patient population and available treatment plans for the potential target therapeutic areas.

The partnerships that have taken place between various stakeholders in the recent past, covering research and development collaborations, product development and commercialization agreements, license agreements, acquisitions and other relevant agreements.

Funding details, covering the various investments and grants received by companies focused in this area.

The likely adoption of microbiome therapeutics, the competition posed by the current treatment plans and the expected growth rate over the coming few years.”

Nanda added, “The study provides a detailed market forecast and opportunity analysis for the short-mid term (2015-2022) and long term (2022-2030). Our opinions and insights, presented in this study, were influenced by several discussions conducted with experts in this area. These included senior representatives at Assembly Biosciences, Da Volterra, Metabiomics, MicroBiome Therapeutics and Rebiotix.”

The 218 page report includes detailed profiles and an assessment of the microbiome therapeutics programs of many companies including:

Biocept

Enterome Bioscience

Immuron

MicroBiome Therapeutics

OpenBiome

Osel

Rebiotix

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Synthetic Biologics

Details of some other firms developing microbiome related diagnostics and companion diagnostics have also been captured. Examples include (in alphabetical order) Admera Health, Biocartis, Enterome Bioscience, Human Longevity, Metabiomics, Microbiome Diagnostics, Viomer, Whole Biome.

For additional details, please visit http://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/microbiome-therapeutics-market-2015-2030/117.html or email [email protected]

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is a specialist market research company, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like us to help you with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]