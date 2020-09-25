Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2026 Know The Growth Factors and Future Scope | Global Players – Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Midmark Corporation, NAKANISHI INC

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market report.

Global dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market is registering a Substantial CAGR of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of junk food and improper habits of eating by individuals and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market are 3M, A-dec Inc., BIOLASE, Inc., Carestream Health, Danaher, Dental Council of India, Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Midmark Corporation, NAKANISHI INC., Patterson Companies, Inc., PLANMECA OY, KaVo Kerr, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Technodent Exim India, J. MORITA CORP., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD. among others.

Market Definition: Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market

Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment is often used to facilitate in the diagnosis and treatment of dental ailments. These devices enable the dentist to improve his region of work and provide better diagnostic outcomes. Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment involves, dental chair, equipment for dental radiology, hand pieces and dental lasers.

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Drivers

Surging prevalence of periodontal diseases, is driving the market growth

Consumption of junk food and inappropriate eating lifestyles, is helping the market to grow

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, is the major driver of the market Increasing geriatric population and increasing demand of aesthetics, fosters the market growth

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Restraints

High cost of these equipment as well as high maintenance, hinders the growth of the market

Lack of proper reimbursement, restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market : By Type

Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market : End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Patients

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market:

In July 2019, Tricity Pain Associates has completed the acquisition of VIP Surgical Center. With VIP’s top class centers and new technologies, Tricity’s specialists will offer unique treatment options. It also looks forward towards its expansion into The Greater Houston area.

In March 2019, Planmeca partnered with Navigate Surgical Technologies. The purpose of this collaboration is to offer dental implant specialists with technological advancements that deliver greater patient results through better accuracy and precision and streamlined automated workflows.

