Dental Microsurgery Market 2020-2026 Know The Growth Factors and Future Scope | Global Players – Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation; Henry Schein, Inc.; KLS Martin Group; BVI; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Danaher

Global dental microsurgery market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements and developments undergone in the healthcare segment.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental microsurgery market are Carl Zeiss AG; Baxter; Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC; MicroSurgical Technology; Peter LAZIC GmbH; MICROSURGERY INSTRUMENTS, INC.; Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation; Henry Schein, Inc.; KLS Martin Group; BVI; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; Smith & Nephew; Zimmer Biomet; Ivoclar Vivadent; Institut Straumann AG; Kerr Corporation; Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc. and Medtronic.

Market Definition: Global Dental Microsurgery Market

Dental microsurgery is like a typical dental surgery, but with fewer incisions, lack of blood loss, better magnification and visualizations for the dentists. These surgical procedures are also carried out with a microscope and a fiber optic lighting system instead of dental loupes. The “Dental Operating Microscope (DOM)” offer better levels of visualization by lighting the area where the procedure is set to be carried out.

Segmentation: Global Dental Microsurgery Market

Dental Microsurgery Market : By Procedure

Dental Implants

Diagnostic Procedures

Apicoectomy

Periodontal Surgery

Endodontic Procedures

Others

Dental Microsurgery Market : By Products

Instruments

Scopes/Visualization Products

Suture Products

Dental Microsurgery Market : By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Dental Microsurgery Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Associazione Italiana Odontoiatri announced that they will be organizing a conference in CHIA (Cagliari), Italy from 13-15 June, 2019. The conference themed the “New Visions in Dentistry” will help in providing a platform for experts and dental practitioners for discussing the future of dental procedures and treatments.

In April 2019, “World Dentistry 2019” was held in Toronto, Canada from April 08-09, 2019. The 33rd edition of Annual World Dentistry Summit discussed their theme of “Modern Dental Excellence with Compassionate Care”. The conference will be filled with various experts and dental practitioners discussing the modern clinical techniques in usage and present the modern research based future techniques.

Dental Microsurgery Market Drivers

Better visualization, lack of blood loss and smaller incisions resulting in better experience for dentists and patients because of less pain, quicker surgical time and recovery time; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures globally which has been a result of benefits with these procedures along with the higher income of individuals driving the growth of the market

Dental Microsurgery Market Restraint

High cost associated with the procedures resulting in resistance of adoption of these practices restraining the growth of the market

