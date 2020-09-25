Castleman Disease Drug Market 2020-2026 Major Players Hitting the Reset Button | Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Incyte Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Castleman Disease Drug Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Castleman Disease Drug Market report.

Global Castleman disease drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and growing cases of AIDS disorders worldwide are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Castleman disease drug market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cylene Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Incyte Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others

Market Definition: Global Castleman Disease Drug Market

Castleman disease is also known as Castleman tumor which is a rare inflammatory lymphoproliferative disorder causing abnormal overproduction of immune cells and shares many symptomatic and histological features with lymphoma. It usually affects lymphs nodes, thymus, spleen, bone marrow and digestive tract.

According to the stats published in National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, it is estimated 30, 000 people diagnosed with one of the forms of Castleman disease in the United States each year. The high prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disorders as Castleman disease occurs in individuals with HIV positive and presence of endotoxin and certain change in environment that weaken the immune system of individuals are the drivers for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Castleman Disease Drug Market

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By Disease Type

Localized Castleman Disease

Multicentric Castleman Disease

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By Drugs

DNA Polymerase Inhibitor

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Antagonist

CD20-Directed Cytolytic Antibody

Others

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Castleman Disease Drug Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Castleman Disease Drug Market:

In July 2018, EUSA Pharma (a subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc) acquired worldwide rights from Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) for Sylvant (siltuximab), Interleukin-6 (IL-6) antagonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multicentric Castleman’s disease. Under the deal term, EUSA Pharma paid USD 115.00 million in cash to Janssen Sciences Ireland UC. The acquisition of Sylvant expands the company’s oncology portfolio and provides major opportunity to continue its rapid growth

In April 2014, Janssen Global Services, LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) received the FDA approval for Sylvant (siltuximab), Interleukin-6 (IL-6) antagonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multicentric Castleman’s disease. This approval has given long-awaited treatment option for patients suffering from multicentric Castleman’s disease with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) negative

Castleman Disease Drug Market : Drivers

High prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disorders worldwide drives the market growth

Government initiatives and support for the development of orphan drugs and allowing exclusive incentives of these drugs acts as a driver

Introduction of endotoxin and certain change in environment that weaken the immune system of individuals also drives the market growth

High specific treatment required for Castleman disease boosts the market growth

Castleman Disease Drug Market : Restraints

The disease specific treatment is less available due to low prevalence of Castleman disease hence restricting the growth of this market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies can hinder the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about carcinoid syndrome in some developing countries can also restrict the market growth

Opportunities in the Castleman Disease Drug Market Report :

