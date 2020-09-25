Luxury Goods Market Is Forecaste To Reach $428,509 million By 2022 | Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oral International, LVMH Group, Kering SA

Luxury goods include designer apparels, ornaments, and other expensive merchandises that are typically accessible to the wealthy and often indicate status. The global luxury goods market is expected to reach $428,509 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference towards deluxe cosmetics products. Moreover, the escalation in demand for luxury accessories and jewelry due to unique craftsmanship, refinement, quality, and brand name, further fuel the market. In addition, upgradation in product packaging styles and attractive marketing strategies by key players drive this market. However, currency depreciation, increased prices of raw materials, and economic turbulence in some developed countries could hamper the market growth.

Some of the key players of Luxury Goods Market:

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oral International, LVMH Group, Kering SA, The Shiseido Company, Ltd., Prada S.p.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Swatch Group, Luxottica Group S.p.A, and Compagnie Financire Richemont SA.

This market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, gender, and geography. The product type segment includes designer apparels & footwear, accessories, cosmetics, jewelry, travel goods, fine wines/champagne & spirits, and others. In the year 2015, designer apparels and jewelry were the most popular segments and held a cumulative share of more than 59% in global luxury goods market.

The mode of sale could either be retail or online sale, wherein retail mode includes brand outlets, franchise stores, flagship stores, and retail outlets. Most customers prefer the retail mode of sale while buying luxury goods. However, online mode of sale is steadily gaining momentum and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The “Luxury Goods Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Luxury Goods industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Luxury Goods market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Luxury Goods market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Luxury Goods market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Luxury Goods Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

