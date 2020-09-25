Qualitative Strategic insights on Infrared Imaging Software Market 2027 with top key players: Allied Vision Technologies, Axis Communications AB, Flir Systems, Fluke Corporation

Infrared imaging is software, which handles and examines infrared images captured by the thermal cameras. The software enhances decision-making for surveillance applications in organizations. This software is required for applications in agriculture, medicine, chemical, and other industries. The growing demand for infrared imaging products in various vertical is one of the major factors driving the growth of the infrared imaging market. Furthermore, growing demand for software from developing regions such as APAC is expected to boost the infrared imaging market during the forecast period.

Key players :

Allied Vision Technologies, Axis Communications AB, Flir Systems, Fluke Corporation, Leonardo Drs, Lynred, New Imaging Technologies, Opgal Optronic Industries, Sensors Unlimited (Collins Aerospace), Xenics

The growth in the adoption of video surveillance and the use of infrared imaging in mobile phones are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the infrared imaging software market. However, the security challenges are the major factor that may restrain the growth of the infrared imaging software market. Furthermore, increased use of infrared imaging software in various applications is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global infrared imaging software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, application and end-user. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as automation maintenance, automotive, healthcare, security, surveillance, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as commercial and government.

