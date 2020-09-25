FMCG Logistics Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis By 2027 | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) include food and beverages, personal care, home care, and other consumer goods. FMCG logistics comprises the storage, warehousing, and value-added services provided to FMCG companies by logistics vendors. FMCG is seen as a specific business model requiring strategic advantages in areas such as manufacturing, branding, advertisement, and logistics.

Key players :

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, Nestl?, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, XPO Logistics, Inc.

FMCG players are expected to focus more on providers of logistics services (LSPs) to meet the demand from the new patterns of consumption. Investment in the automation of the supply chain, expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, and the development of warehouse hubs are an essential focus field in the current market studied. Distribution centers and locations will soon play a vital role in the success of FMCG operators alongside a robust supply chain strategy. To retain a stronger competitive position and reach key consumer demands, companies would need to evaluate the location to meet the rising demand strategically.

The “Global FMCG Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The FMCG logistics market report aims to provide an overview of the FMCG logistics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, service type, and geography. The global FMCG logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FMCG logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global FMCG logistics market is segmented on the basis of product type, and service type. Based on product type, the FMCG logistics market is segmented into: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Household Care, and Other Consumables. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into: Transportation, Warehousing, and Value-Added Services.

