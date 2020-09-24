Diagnostic Imaging Market Lucrative Growth Opportunities 2020 – Siemens, Shimadzu, Samsung Medison

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Diagnostic Imaging market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Diagnostic imaging is well known across the globe with number of devices such as MRI, X-ray, CT scan and other devices used for viewing various structures within the body and determine presence of tumor in case of cancer. Diagnostic imaging devices have numerous advantages in the field of orthopedics, oncology, dentistry, and other major areas of medicine. These devices also monitor the disease condition thereby helping the healthcare provider to decide the line of treatment.

The global diagnostic imaging market exhibits tremendous growth opportunities and is mainly driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries fuel the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTS:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography Systems. X-ray is further segmented into X-ray Digital Imaging Systems and X-ray Analog Imaging Systems. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners devices is further segmented into High-slice CT Scanners, Mid-slice CT Scanners and Low-slice CT Scanners.

General Electric Company, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation and Hologic, Inc.

