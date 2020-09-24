Digital X-Ray Market Development Status, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast | Agfa-Gevaert, General Electric, Hitachi

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Digital X-Ray market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

A digital X-ray is a form of X-ray imaging, where digital tools are used. These medical devices use lower radiation and can be operated via using software on a computer. These devices are used for the diagnosis and evaluation, for implant surgeries and planning for a treatment. The devices are used to perform radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and dental applications.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Digital X-Ray market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The digital X-ray market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, increasing incidences of orthopedic & cancer diseases, and favorable regulations and government initiatives & investments. However, advantages of digital X-ray systems and growing advanced technology is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the digital X-ray market.

MARKET SEGMENTS:

Based on type, the digital X-ray market is bifurcated into analog X-ray and digital X-ray. On the basis on system, the market is segmented into, retrofit digital X-ray systems and new digital X-ray systems. The digital X-ray market is classified on the basis of application into, general radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and dental applications. On the basis of technology, the digital X-ray market is segmented into, direct radiography and computed radiography. Based on modality, the market is categorized into, fixed digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems. On the basis of end user, the digital X-ray market is segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Digital X-Ray Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Digital X-Ray market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Digital X-Ray market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Digital X-Ray market are:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. Shimadzu Corporation

3. Canon Inc.

4. Siemens

5. Hologic Inc.

6. Hitachi, Ltd.

7. Carestream Health

8. General Electric Company

9. Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

10. Agfa-Gevaert Group

This report focuses on the global Digital X-Ray market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital X-Ray market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

