Microplate Handlers Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Microplate Handlers market is expected to exceed more than US$ 8.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Microplate Handlers Market Size By Application (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), By Type (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Microplate Handlers market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for high-throughput screening. There is a consistent rise in in-vitro diagnostic procedures and researches related to next-generation sequencing. Increase in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is also boosting a high demand for Microplate Handlers. Increase in geriatric population and technological advancements for ultra-high throughput screening could expand the market during the forecast period.

Microplate transportation systems which are used in High Throughput (HTS) protocols are designed to move SBS-footprint microtiter™ plates around a work cell, place and remove them from microplate stacks and microplate nests of other devices, such as liquid handlers, microplate readers, incubators, etc.

The global Microplate Handlers market is segregated on the basis of Application as Academic & Research Institutes and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies. Based on Type the global Microplate Handlers market is segmented in Automatic and Semi-automatic.

The global Microplate Handlers market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Microplate Handlers market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Agilent Technologies, BioTek Instruments, Biotray, BMG Labtech, Hudson Robotics, Lab Services, Molecular Devices, PerkinElmer, Thermo Scientific, and others are among the major players in the global Microplate Handlers market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Microplate Handlers Market has been segmented as below:

Microplate Handlers Market, By Application

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Microplate Handlers Market, By Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Microplate Handlers Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Microplate Handlers Market, By Company

Agilent Technologies

BioTek Instruments

Biotray

BMG Labtech

Hudson Robotics

Lab Services

Molecular Devices

PerkinElmer

Thermo Scientific

The report covers:

Global Microplate Handlers market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Microplate Handlers market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Microplate Handlers market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Microplate Handlers market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Microplate Handlers market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Agilent Technologies, BioTek Instruments, Biotray, BMG Labtech, Hudson Robotics, Lab Services, Molecular Devices, PerkinElmer, Thermo Scientific, and others.

