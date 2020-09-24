Micro Guide Catheter Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

The staggering pool of patients with vascular sicknesses has driven product producers to help their R&D abilities and present novel product. This is boosting the micro guide catheters market. Security and adequacy highlights of micro guide catheters represent their broad use for effective therapeutics and quick recuperation from major intrusive techniques.

Micro Guide Catheter Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 256.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.6% in the given forecast period.

Micro-guide catheters are a thin tube medical device which is embedded into the human body to treat a few cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases this is known as catheterization. A catheter is fabricated from medical evaluation materials. A catheter is comprised of polymers, for example, silicone, nylon, polyurethane, thermoplastic, elastomer, polyethylene terephthalate to give some examples. These catheter polymers are idle and inert to the human body and medical or surgical chemicals.

The global Micro Guide Catheter market is segregated on the basis of Type as Over-the-wire Micro-guide Catheter and Flow-Directed Micro-guide Catheter. Based on Application the global Micro Guide Catheter market is segmented in Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Urology, and Others. Based on End-User the global Micro Guide Catheter market is segmented in Clinics, Hospitals, and Other.

The global Micro Guide Catheter market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Micro Guide Catheter market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Volcano Corporation, Lake Region manufacturing Inc, Terumo Europe N.V., Asahi Intecc Co., Lumend Corporation, Cardinal Health, Covidien AG, Micro Therapeutics Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Micro Guide Catheter market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Micro Guide Catheter Market has been segmented as below

Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Type

Over-the-wire Micro-guide Catheter

Flow-Directed Micro-guide Catheter

Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Application

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Urology

Others

Micro Guide Catheter Market, By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Other

Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Volcano Corporation

Lake Region manufacturing Inc

Terumo Europe N.V.

Asahi Intecc Co.

Lumend Corporation

Cardinal Health

Covidien AG

Micro Therapeutics Inc.

The report covers:

Global Micro Guide Catheter market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Micro Guide Catheter market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Micro Guide Catheter market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Micro Guide Catheter market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Micro Guide Catheter market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Volcano Corporation, Lake Region manufacturing Inc, Terumo Europe N.V., Asahi Intecc Co., Lumend Corporation, Cardinal Health, Covidien AG, Micro Therapeutics Inc., and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Micro Guide Catheter industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Micro Guide Catheter market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Type Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Application Micro Guide Catheter Market, By End-User Micro Guide Catheter Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

10.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Volcano Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Lake Region manufacturing Inc

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 Terumo Europe N.V.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Asahi Intecc Co.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Lumend Corporation

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 Cardinal Health

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 Covidien AG

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.10 Micro Therapeutics Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Recent Developments

