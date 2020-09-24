Medical Waste Management Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

Medical waste is the waste generated from hospitals, clinics, dental hospitals, veterinary hospitals, blood banks, and medical research institutes, laboratories .The waste may be generated during various treatments and surgeries, it may be generated during test, production or any biological research. Medical waste does not confine to used syringes and other surgical instruments but all the processes, testing and production of various biological operations.

The Global Medical Waste Management Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 22.50 Billion by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 4.5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Waste Management, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., Inc., Remondis Medison GmbH, Inc., Bio Medical Waste Solutions, LLC, Daniels Sharp smart, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., Sharps Compliance, Clean Harbors and other Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Medical Waste Management Market is segmented on the lines of its product, service, software, type and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers Collection, disposal, processing all these are based on activities. The waste generated from hospitals or related institutes are categorized into hazardous, infectious, radioactive and general. The Global Medical Waste Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Medical Waste Management Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Medical Waste Management Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Medical Waste Management Market is Segmented on the lines of Services Analysis, Treatment Analysis, Type Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Services Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Collection, Disposal and Processing. By Treatment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Chemical, Incineration and Others.

By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Non Hazardous and Hazardous. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Medical waste management is the need of the day for the betterment of clean and healthy environment. The rise in global health care industry is also increasing the medical waste in huge quantities, thus global medical waste management is vital for any society.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Medical Waste Management Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Medical Waste Management Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Medical Waste Management Market are as follows:

• Growing of government and non government hospitals

• Rapid urbanization is also one of the causes

• Factors such as growing number of aging population, increase of chronic disease

• Increase in awareness about medical waste in developing countries

• Government rules and regulation towards waste management

The restraining factors of Global Medical Waste Management Market are as follows:

• Lack of awareness of medical waste and their impacts on humans and environment

• Inadequate funds to manage medical waste

• Insufficient knowledge to dispose medical waste

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Share Estimation

2.4 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.5 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.6 Key Industry Insights

2.7 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Medical Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste

8 Medical Waste Management Market, By Service Type

9 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Type

10 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Site

11 Medical Waste Management Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Stericycle, Inc

13.3 Suez Environnement S.A.

13.4 Veolia Environnement S.A.

13.5 Clean Harbors, Inc.

13.6 Republic Services, Inc.

13.7 Biomedical Waste Solutions, Llc.

13.8 Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co.Kg)

13.9 Sharps Compliance, Inc.

13.10 Waste Management, Inc.

13.11 Daniels Sharp smart Inc.

