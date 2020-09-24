Medical Tourism Market (2020 – 2027) – Growth, Trends, Forecasts | Market Research Engine

This market research report on the global medical tourism helps in understanding the important forces responsible for the growth of this industry. The research report provides in-depth analysis of the geographies facilitating inbound medical services that include Singapore, India, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia, Mexico, Turkey, Taiwan, South Korea and prospective countries. The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities along with Porter’s five forces analysis. These different analyses would provide a thorough understanding about the market from its past, present and future perspectives and help market players to design effective business strategies. Further, the report on medical tourism comprises executive summary chapter that will help you understand the overall market size, growth rate of various segments, geographies and competitors present in the market in a very precise manner.

The global medical tourism market is excepted to exceed more than US$ 135.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 14.5% in given forecast Period.

Browse the full report here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/global-medical-tourism-market

Due to the rising medical services cost in the western countries and availability of high quality medical services at lower prices in the Asian countries like Singapore, India, Brazil, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Costa Rica, Poland, Dubai and Philippines has led to the expansion of medical tourism industry in this area.

Many countries are planning to leverage medical tourism as a strategy to boost their healthcare services and tourism industry. By encouraging its presence in the medical tourism market, a country can stimulate its economic growth and create employment opportunities. Consequently, the medical tourism industry is rapidly expanding and is anticipated to have a significant growth in the near future. According to the one study done by Medical Tourism Association it was estimated that approx 1.6 million Americans have traveled to other destinations in 2012 for medical/healthcare services and this number is anticipated to grow in the near future.

The Medical Tourism Market has been segmented as below:

The Medical Tourism Market is Segmented on the lines of Treatment Type, Geography and Regional Analysis. By Treatment Type this market is segmented on the basis of Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Fertility Treatment and Other General Treatment.

By Geography this market is segmented on the basis of Singapore, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Dubai and Poland. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/global-medical-tourism-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Malaysia Medical Tourism Market

5 Singapore Medical Tourism Market

6 Thailand Medical Tourism Market

7 Turkey Medical Tourism Market

8 Brazil Medical Tourism Market

9 South Korea Medical Tourism Market

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 South Korea Medical Tourism Market, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

9.1.2 Cost Comparison of Procedures in the U.S. And South Korea (USD)

9.1.3 South Korea Medical Tourism Market Revenue, By Procedures, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

9.1.4 South Korea Medical Tourism: SWOT Analysis

9.1.5 Government Support

9.1.5.1 South Korea Medical Tourism: Government Support

9.1.5.2 Amendment to the Tourism Act

9.1.5.3 Amendment to the Medical Services Act

9.1.5.4 Establishment of Healthcare Town in Jeju

9.1.5.5 Korean International Medical Association (KIMA)

9.1.5.6 Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)

9.1.5.7 Relaxation on Visa Requirements

9.1.6 South Korea Inbound Medical Tourism

9.1.6.1 Number of Inbound Patients in South Korea, 2011 – 2019 (Million)

9.1.7 South Korea Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Countries (%) (2012)

10 Mexico Medical Tourism Market

11 India Medical Tourism Market

12 Taiwan Medical Tourism Market

13 Prospective Countries

14 Recommendations

15 Hospital Profiles

15.1 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

15.2 Asian Heart Institute

15.3 Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

15.4 Bumrungrad International Hospital

15.5 Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

15.6 KPJ Healthcare Berhad

15.7 Min-Sheng General Hospital

15.8 Prince Court Medical Center

15.9 Raffles Medical Group

15.10 Samitivej Sukhumvit

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market is Determined to Cross US$ 10 Billion By 2023

Neuromodulation Market is Determined to Cross US$ 11 Billion By 2024

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 3 Billion By 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/