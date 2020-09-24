Medical Robots Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Hocoma AG (Switzerland), Hansen Medical Inc. (U.S.), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ARxIUM (U.S.), and Kirby Lester LLC (U.S.).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Medical Robots Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 18.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 21.1% in the given forecast period.

You Can Browse Full Report @: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/medical-robots-market

The Medical Robots Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers instruments & accessories, medical robot systems. Based on application segmentation it covers laparoscopy, orthopedics, neurology, special education, other applications. The Medical Robots Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

A medical robot is robot used as a part of the medical sciences. Medical robotics and computer helped surgical system is an innovatively progressed surgical, recovery, and assistive arrangement utilized for the most part amid convoluted surgical strategies, physical complexities, and healing facility automation, individually. It is a robot which authorizes the specialists to perform surgeries with more precision. Medical robots are an extensive assortment of restorative applications had developed, such as, Surgical robots, research facility robots, tele surgery, remote surgery, and teleconsultation robots, recovery robots to help for the hard of hearing and the visually impaired.It is aid surgeries and made possible to decrease threat of contamination. Through medical robots it develops easy to perform basic surgeries with accuracy. Medical robots are having points of demand such as, diminish post-agent torment, decline danger of disease, reductions blood misfortune and least level of anesthesia.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Medical Robots Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Medical Robots Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Medical Robots Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Medical Robots Market are as follows:

Benefits accessible by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy

Growth in funding for medical robots research

Issuance of Ipos by medical robots companies

Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Technological improvements and developing hospital investments

The restraining factors of Medical Robots Market are as follows:

Security and safety concerns over robotic surgery devices

High rate of robotic systems and unjustified cost benefits of robotic surgeries

The Medical Robots Market has been segmented as below:

The Medical Robots Market is Segmented on the lines of Application Analysis, Product Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, Neurology, Special Education and Other Applications.

By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Instruments & Accessories and Medical Robot Systems. Medical Robot Systems its covers Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Noninvasive Radio surgery Robots, Hospital & Pharmacy Robots and Other Medical Robotic Systems. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/medical-robots-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Global Medical Robots Market, By Product

8 Medical Robots Market, By Application

9 Medical Robots Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

11.3 Stryker Corporation

11.4 Hocoma AG

11.5 Mazor Robotics Ltd.

11.6 Hansen Medical, Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Auris Surgical Robotics)

11.7 Accuray Incorporated

11.8 Omnicell, Inc.

11.9 Arxium

11.10 EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc.

11.11 Kirby Lester LLC.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Medical Sensors Market is Projected to Reach US$ 15 Billion by 2024

Medical Tourism Market is Projected to Reach US$ 54.00 Billion by 2022

Medical Waste Management Market is Determined to Cross US$ 21.00 Billion By 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/