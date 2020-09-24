Medical Suture Needle Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

The global Medical Suture Needle market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Medical Suture Needle market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/medical-suture-needle-market

The global Medical Suture Needle Market size will grow by US$ 3,809.4 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.2% in the given forecast period.

Suturing is a technique used to close cutaneous wounds. The prime goals of this technique involve closing dead spaces, reducing the risks of bleeding, strengthening wounds until healing, and making skin aesthetically pleasing. Suture needles are made of stainless-steel wire drilled or slotted at the end of the needle. The production process is very complicated, it is a high-tech product, fine punching and even laser drilling technology.

The increasing number of surgical procedures and a favorable reimbursement scenario for several surgical procedures are the major drivers propelling market growth. However, the easy availability of alternatives and increasing incidences of needle stick injuries may constrain the growth of the market.

The global Medical Suture Needle market is segregated on the basis of Type as Eyed Needles and Eyeless. Based on End-User the global Medical Suture Needle market is segmented in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospital, Clinics, and Others.

Based on Shape, the global Medical Suture Needle market is segmented in Straight Shaped Needles, J Shape Needles, Compound Curve Shaped Needles, and Half Curved.

Competitive Rivalry

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Vitrex Medical A/S, Suturex & Renodex, Advanced Medical Solutions, Kono Seisakusho, Futura Surgicare, Hill-Rom, Medtronic plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others are among the major players in the global Medical Suture Needle market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Medical Suture Needle Market has been segmented as below:

Medical Suture Needle Market, By Type

Eyed Needles

Eyeless

Medical Suture Needle Market, By End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Medical Suture Needle Market, By Shape

Straight Shaped Needles

J Shape Needles

Compound Curve Shaped Needles

Half Curved

Medical Suture Needle Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Medical Suture Needle Market, By Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Vitrex Medical A/S

Suturex & Renodex

Advanced Medical Solutions

Kono Seisakusho

Futura Surgicare

Hill-Rom

Medtronic plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The report covers:

Global Medical Suture Needle market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Medical Suture Needle market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Medical Suture Needle market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Medical Suture Needle market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Medical Suture Needle market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Vitrex Medical A/S, Suturex & Renodex, Advanced Medical Solutions, Kono Seisakusho, Futura Surgicare, Hill-Rom, Medtronic plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Medical Suture Needle industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Medical Suture Needle market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/medical-suture-needle-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Medical Suture Needle Market, By Type Medical Suture Needle Market, By End-User Medical Suture Needle Market, By Shape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Straight Shaped Needles

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 J Shape Needles

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Compound Curve Shaped Needles

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Half Curved

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast Medical Suture Needle Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Medical Suture Needle, By Type

8.2.2 North America Medical Suture Needle, By End-User

8.2.3 North America Medical Suture Needle, By Shape

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Medical Suture Needle, By Type

8.3.2 Europe Medical Suture Needle, By End-User

8.3.3 Europe Medical Suture Needle, By Shape

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Suture Needle, By Type

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Suture Needle, By End-User

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Suture Needle, By Shape

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Medical Suture Needle, By Type

8.5.2 Rest of the World Medical Suture Needle, By End-User

8.5.3 Rest of the World Medical Suture Needle, By Shape Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others Company Profiles

10.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 Vitrex Medical A/S

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Suturex & Renodex

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Advanced Medical Solutions

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 Kono Seisakusho

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Futura Surgicare

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Hill-Rom

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 Medtronic plc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Ultrasound Bone Sonometers Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025 – Market Research Engine

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/