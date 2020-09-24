Medical Sensors Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Measurement Specialties Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S), Smiths Medical (U.K), and First Sensor AG (Germany).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Medical Sensors Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 17.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% in the given forecast period.

The Global Medical Sensors Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application, end user and regional. Under product segmentation it covers pressure sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors, accelerometers, biosensors, SQUID sensors, flow sensors and others. End user segment is classified into hospital, nursing home, home healthcare, physician offices and others. Based on application segmentation it covers surgical, therapeutic, diagnostic and monitoring. The Global medical sensors Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Medical sensors are a tool that measures bodily assets of body and responds by using changing it into an electrical or optical sign. Those sensors play a critical role inside the chronic diseases together with most cancers, cardiovascular, and respiratory to measure the physical property by using changing it into an electrical sign. Medical sensors marketplace record analyzes the marketplace in a view of different sorts of scientific sensors i.e. stress sensors, temperature sensors, picture sensors, accelerometers, biosensors, waft sensors, squid sensors and others. The scientific sensors reveal vital physiological parameters and provide alerts to the healthcare experts when important deviations are recorded in the important signs. This ultimately improves the high-quality of care supplied to sufferers by means of averting useless headaches. For this reason, the call for diverse medical sensors is growing because of its massive variety of programs in measuring and detecting a huge variety of parameters and analytes, respectively.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Medical Sensors Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Global Medical Sensors Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Medical Sensors Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The restraining factors of Global Medical Sensors Market are as follows:

High cost of sensors for medical application

The major driving factors of Global Medical Sensors Market are as follows:

Rising incidence of chronic diseases

Increasing utilization of medical sensors in laboratory practices

Increasing aging population

Increasing patient preference for home health care devices

The Global Medical Sensors Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Medical Sensors Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Product Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospital sector, Nursing Home and Home Healthcare sector, Physician offices sector and Others sector. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Pressure Sensors, Image Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Accelerometers, Biosensors, SQUID Sensors, Flow Sensors and Others.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Surgical, Therapeutic, Diagnostic and Monitoring. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trend

7 Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

8 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Placement

9 Medical Sensor Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostics

9.3 Therapeutics

9.4 Monitoring

9.5 Imaging Devices

9.6 Fitness and Wellness

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.3 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

12.5 Measurement Specialties, Inc.

12.6 Analog Devices, Inc.

12.7 Medtronic PLC

12.8 First Sensor AG

12.9 Smiths Medical

12.10 Texas Instruments

