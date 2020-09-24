Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The world is constantly advancing the technology to protect against the threat and issues of radiation with real time and immediate results flawlessly. Radiation detectors or particle detectors are for the measurement of subatomic particles. The particles include electrons, protons, neutrons, alpha particles, gamma rays, and numerous mesons and baryons. Most detectors utilized in some way the ionization produced when these particles interact with matter. The increasing use of radioactive materials in various sectors like medical research, medical imaging, power production, industrial processes and the defense has raised a alarm regarding the health issues who are using them and who are exposed to them by one or the other way. Radiations can’t be seen by our naked eyes and thus it can’t be smelled so people working in radioactive environment should properly be dressed accordingly to the code and install the detectors at proper places so as to detect, monitor, and prevent direct exposure of harmful radioactive radiations. Medical Radiation detection Monitoring & Safety systems should be used within their functional limits and design specifications.

The Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Sun Nuclear Corporation (U.S.), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company, Inc. (U.S.), Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Arrow-Tech, Inc. (U.S.), Fluke Biomedical (U.S.), AmRay Medical (Ireland), Infab Corporation (U.S.), and PTW Freiburg GmbH (Germany). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market are as follows:

Growing need of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment

Increasing global prevalence of cancer

Development safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments

Growing number of diagnostic imaging centers

The restraining factors of Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market are as follows:

Absence of skillful radiation professionals and qualified medical physicists

Product approval delays due to strict regulatory guidelines

Substitutes energy such as renewable energy

The Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market has been segmented as below:

The Medical Radiation detection, Monitoring & Safety Market is Segmented on the lines of Detector Analysis, Monitoring Product Analysis, Safety product Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Detector Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Gas-filled Detectors its covers Geiger-Muller Counters, Ionization Chambers likes Dosimeters & Radiation Survey Meters. And Proportional Counters. Scintillators its covers Inorganic Scintillators and Organic Scintillators. Solid-state Detectors its covers Semiconductor Detectors likes Ionizing Radiation Detectors & Terahertz Radiation Detectors. And Diamond Detectors. By Monitoring Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Personal Dosimeters its covers Passive Dosimeters (Non-self-reading Dosimeters) likes Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Dosimeters, Thermoluminescent Dosimeters (TLD) & Film Badges. Active Dosimeters likes Self-reading Pocket Dosimeters & Pocket Electroscopes. Area Process Monitors, Environmental Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Radioactive Material Monitors and Other Products.

By Safety product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Full-body Protection its covers Aprons & Barriers and Shields. Face Protection its covers Eyewear & Face Masks. Hand Protection its covers Gloves & Attenuating Sleeves. And Others. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector and Non-hospitals sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

