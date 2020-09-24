Medical Robotic Systems Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Accuray, Hansen Medical, Med robotics Corporation, I Robot Corporation, Tital Medical, MAKO Surgical, Mckesson Corp., RenishawPlc, Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Esko Bionics. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is segmented on the lines of its type, application and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers surgical robots, rehabilitation robots and bio robots. Based on application segmentation it covers neurosurgery, laparoscopy, orthopedic, others. The Global Medical Robotic System Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

For conducting flawless surgeries Medical robotic systems use robotics and automation for surgeries. The utilization of robots for straightforward use, for example, helps with surgical devices and endoscopy has now developed to a few applications. Today, these robotic systems are found in emergency reply, neurosurgeries, radiology, smaller scale surgeries, and prosthetics and in non-medicinal applications in a few doctor’s facilities. There are different sorts of medical robotic systems accessible in the market that are utilized for particular work as intended to take into account particular needs. The market is mushroomed with medical robots that are commercially available to carry out research and development on a large scale so as to introduce innovative technologies in them. With the help of robotic assistance it is proved that the outcome complex surgical procedures improve the danger of patient injury decays and the term of staying in the hospital decreases.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Medical Robotic System Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Global Medical Robotic System Market are as follows:

Increasing adoption of medical robots in healthcare practice boosting market growth

Technological advances

Improved medical outcomes

Error minimized procedures

Increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures

Rise in the geriatric population

High profitrelated with the use of medical robots

The restraining factors of Global Medical Robotic System Market are as follows:

Costlyequipment’s

Concerns relating to safety Over Robotic Surgery Devices

Complex procedures

Lack of technical professionals to perform surgeries

The Global Medical Robotic System Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is Segmented on the lines of Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Surgical Robots its covers Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, Laparoscopy, Steerable Catheters & Others. Rehabilitation Robots its covers Assistive Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Prosthetics, Orthotics & Others. Bio robots its covers Tele presence Robots, Pharmacy Automation, Disinfection Robot, Nanorobots & Others.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Neurosurgery, Laparoscopy, Orthopedic and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Offered By Robot-Assisted Training in Rehabilitation Therapy

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increase in Funding for Medical Robots Research

5.2.1.4 Issuance of Ipos By Medical Robots Companies

5.2.1.5 Growing Hospital Investments in Medical Robots

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Concerns Over Robotic Surgery Devices

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Robotic Systems and Unjustified Cost Benefits of Robotic Surgeries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Aging Population

5.2.3.2 Development of Nanorobots for Cancer Treatment

5.2.3.3 Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

6 Industry Insights

7 Global Medical Robots Market, By Product

8 Medical Robots Market, By Application

9 Medical Robots Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

11.3 Stryker Corporation

11.4 Hocoma AG

11.5 Mazor Robotics Ltd.

11.6 Hansen Medical, Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Auris Surgical Robotics)

11.7 Accuray Incorporated

11.8 Omnicell, Inc.

11.9 Arxium

11.10 EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc.

11.11 Kirby Lester LLC

