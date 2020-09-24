Medical Point Testing Devices Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Medical Point Testing Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Medical Point Testing Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Medical Point Testing Devices market is segregated on the basis of Type as Hospital POCT equipment and Home POCT equipment. Based on Application the global Medical Point Testing Devices market is segmented in Urine Detection, Blood Biochemical Detection, Cardiovascular Disease Detection, Umor Markers Detection, Pathogenic Microorganism Detection, and Others.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Medical Point Testing Devices market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Acon Laboratories, Abaxis, Siemens, Roche, Alere, Abbott, and others.

Medical purpose Testing Devices are used to obtain diagnostic results whereas with the patient or near to the patient. Utilized in doctor’s offices, hospitals, and in patients’ homes, POC diagnostic devices offer fast feedback on several forms of medical tests.

Competitive Rivalry

Acon Laboratories, Abaxis, Siemens, Roche, Alere, Abbott, and others are among the major players in the global Medical Point Testing Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Medical Point Testing Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Medical Point Testing Devices Market is segmented on the lines of Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Type, Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Application, Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Region and Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Company.

Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Hospital POCT equipment and Home POCT equipment. Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Urine Detection, Blood Biochemical Detection, Cardiovascular Disease Detection, Umor Markers Detection, Pathogenic Microorganism Detection and Others. Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Acon Laboratories, Abaxis, Siemens, Roche, Alere and Abbott.

The report covers:

Global Medical Point Testing Devices market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Medical Point Testing Devices market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Medical Point Testing Devices market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Medical Point Testing Devices market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Type Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Application Medical Point Testing Devices Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

9.1 Acon Laboratories

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 Abaxis

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Siemens

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Roche

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 Alere

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 Abbott

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

