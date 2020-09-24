Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market 2020 Global Growth Rate by Recent Developments, Market Trends, Size, Share and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

The Global Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.6 billion by 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 7.5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Aquilab (France), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), EsaoteS.p.A (Italy), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Merge Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), MIM Software Inc. (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/medical-image-analysis-integrated-and-standalone-market

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Medical image evaluation software program permits quantitative analysis and visualization of medical image of number modalities which include MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, puppy and spect. The comprehensive device for quantitative evaluation and processing of biomedical image has allowed healthcare experts and surgeons to discover such photographs correctly and productively. Medical image analysis software aids within the development of computational methods and algorithms so that you can quantify scientific statistics. With the improvement of medical image evaluation software, numerous clinical expertise have gained plenty as regards to personalized treatment and efficient records management. Similarly, healthcare professionals and researchers at remote sites can effortlessly share the medical picture statistics with the use of medical image evaluation software program, thereby improving their potential to diagnose, screen and deal with fatal illnesses.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market By Type Analysis (Integrated Software, Stand-alone Software); By Modality Analysis (Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities); By Application Analysis (Orthopedic, Dental, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Mammography, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology & Nephrology); By End User Analysis (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers) and By Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2016 – 2022”.

The Global Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market is Segmented on the lines of Type Analysis, Modality Analysis, Application Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Integrated Software and Stand-alone Software. By Modality Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Tomography its covers CT (Computed Tomography), MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), PET (Positron Emission Tomography) & SPET (Single-Photon Emission Tomography). Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging and Combined Modalities.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Orthopedic, Dental, Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology, Mammography, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Urology & Nephrology. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Diagnostic Centers sector and Research Centers sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The restraining factors of Global Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market are as follows:

• Financial limitation

• Lack of skilled professionals

• Increasing hacking associated risk related with the use of medical equipment and software

The major driving factors of Global Medical Image Analysis Integrated & Standalone Market are as follows:

• Technical advancements

• Increase aging population

• Rising public and private sector investments

• Union of imaging technologies

• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

• Growing usage of imaging equipment

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for medical image analysis integrated & standalone and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013, estimates for 2014 and 2015, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for medical image analysis integrated & standalone.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/medical-image-analysis-integrated-and-standalone-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software Type

7 Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Image Type

8 Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality

9 Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Application

10 Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End User

11 Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 General Electric Company (GE)

13.3 Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

13.4 Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

13.5 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

13.6 Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

13.7 AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

13.8 Aquilab

13.9 Esaote S.P.A

13.10 Merge Healthcare Inc. (Part of IBM Corporation)

13.11 MIM Software, Inc.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Medical Instruments Disinfections Market is Expected to Get US$ 5.0 Billion by 2024

Medical Plastics Extrusion Market is Expected to Exceed by 2016 – 2022

Medical Rubber and Balloon Product Market is Expected to Get at a CAGR of 4% by 2023

Media Contact

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/