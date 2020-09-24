Medical Image Analysis Software Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.93%.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size By Application (Mammography Applications, Dental Applications, Respiratory Applications, Urology and Nephrology, Cardiology Applications, Orthopedics, Oncology Applications, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynecology), By End User (Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Hospitals), By Modality (Ultrasound Imaging, Tomography, Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities), By Image Type (4D Imaging, 3D Imaging, 2D Imaging), By Type (Standalone Software, Integrated Software), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/medical-image-analysis-software-market

Medical imaging may be a science that resolves and analyses the medical conditions of the patients on the basis of digital image analysis techniques. It is essentially a technology that forms the visual representation of human interior body that reveals the internal structures of the organs as well as the function of some organs or tissues which supports in diagnosis and treatment of the diseases. There are various medical imaging techniques like magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography scan which are used for diagnosis and followed up treatment of different diseases. Development of Computer Aided technology in healthcare and improved efficiency of technological systems and software has been pouring the Medical Image Analysis Software Market. While security risks of data stored in systems along side high installation cost and maintenance might hinder the overall development rate of the global medical image analysis software.

Based on Image Type, the global Medical Image Analysis Software market is segmented in 4D Imaging, 3D Imaging, and 2D Imaging. The report also bifurcates the global Medical Image Analysis Software market based on Type in Standalone Software and Integrated Software.

The global Medical Image Analysis Software market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Medical Image Analysis Software market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Image Analysis, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, Mirada Medical Limited, Xinapse Systems Ltd, INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd, General Electric Company, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation , Carestream Health, Inc, and others are among the major players in the global Medical Image Analysis Software market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Medical Image Analysis Software Market has been segmented as below:

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Application

Mammography Applications

Dental Applications

Respiratory Applications

Urology and Nephrology

Cardiology Applications

Orthopedics

Oncology Applications

Neurology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Hospitals

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality

Ultrasound Imaging

Tomography

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Image Type

4D Imaging

3D Imaging

2D Imaging

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Type

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Company

Image Analysis

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

Mirada Medical Limited

Xinapse Systems Ltd

INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd

General Electric Company

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc

AGFA Healthcare

Aquilab

Esaote S.P.A

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Mim Software, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Medical Image Analysis Software market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Medical Image Analysis Software market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Medical Image Analysis Software market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Medical Image Analysis Software market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Medical Image Analysis Software market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Image Analysis, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, Mirada Medical Limited, Xinapse Systems Ltd, INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd, General Electric Company , Philips Healthcare , Siemens Healthineers , Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation , Carestream Health, Inc, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Medical Image Analysis Software industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Medical Image Analysis Software market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Some of the recent Developments in Medical Image Analysis Software market are as follows:

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

07-2020: ScienceSoft reached Microsoft Gold Application Integration Competency. We now hold 8 Gold Competencies granted by Microsoft, including Cloud Platform, Data Analytics, Data Platform, Application Development, Collaboration and Content, Datacenter, and Messaging.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

01-2018: Canon Inc. and Canon Medical Systems Corp. declared the official corporate name change of Canon Group Company Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. to Canon Medical Systems Corp.

12-2016: As a result of the recent completion of the competition law process by Canon Inc. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation would like to announce that it has combined the Canon group.As a Canon group company, Toshiba Medical will build a synergistic relationship based on the strengths of both Canon and Toshiba Medical in order to facilitate and expand our healthcare business globally.

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/medical-image-analysis-software-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mammography Applications

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Dental Applications

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Respiratory Applications

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Urology and Nephrology

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Cardiology Applications

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.7 Orthopedics

5.7.1 Market Overview

5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.8 Oncology Applications

5.8.1 Market Overview

5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.9 Neurology

5.9.1 Market Overview

5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.10 Obstetrics and Gynecology

5.10.1 Market Overview

5.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Centers

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Research Centers

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Hospitals

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultrasound Imaging

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Tomography

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Radiographic Imaging

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Combined Modalities

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Image Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 4D Imaging

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 3D Imaging

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 2D Imaging

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Standalone Software

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Integrated Software

9.3.1 Market Overview

9.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

10. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America Medical Image Analysis Software, By Application

10.2.2 North America Medical Image Analysis Software, By End User

10.2.3 North America Medical Image Analysis Software, By Modality

10.2.4 North America Medical Image Analysis Software, By Image Type

10.2.5 North America Medical Image Analysis Software, By Type

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Europe Medical Image Analysis Software, By Application

10.3.2 Europe Medical Image Analysis Software, By End User

10.3.3 Europe Medical Image Analysis Software, By Modality

10.3.4 Europe Medical Image Analysis Software, By Image Type

10.3.5 Europe Medical Image Analysis Software, By Type

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software, By Application

10.4.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software, By End User

10.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software, By Modality

10.4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software, By Image Type

10.4.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software, By Type

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Rest of the World Medical Image Analysis Software, By Application

10.5.2 Rest of the World Medical Image Analysis Software, By End User

10.5.3 Rest of the World Medical Image Analysis Software, By Modality

10.5.4 Rest of the World Medical Image Analysis Software, By Image Type

10.5.5 Rest of the World Medical Image Analysis Software, By Type

11. Competitive Insights

11.1 Key Insights

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Outlook

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 New Product Development

11.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

11.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11.3.5 Others

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Image Analysis

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Recent Developments

12.2 Sciencesoft USA Corporation

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 Recent Developments

12.3 Mirada Medical Limited

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.3.3 Financial Overview

12.3.4 Recent Developments

12.4 Xinapse Systems Ltd

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.4.3 Financial Overview

12.4.4 Recent Developments

12.5 INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.5.3 Financial Overview

12.5.4 Recent Developments

12.6 General Electric Company

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.6.3 Financial Overview

12.6.4 Recent Developments

12.7 Philips Healthcare

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.7.3 Financial Overview

12.7.4 Recent Developments

12.8 Siemens Healthineers

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.8.3 Financial Overview

12.8.4 Recent Developments

12.9 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.9.3 Financial Overview

12.9.4 Recent Developments

12.10 Carestream Health, Inc

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.10.3 Financial Overview

12.10.4 Recent Developments

12.11 AGFA Healthcare

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.11.3 Financial Overview

12.11.4 Recent Developments

12.12 Aquilab

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.12.3 Financial Overview

12.12.4 Recent Developments

12.13 Esaote S.P.A

12.13.1 Company Overview

12.13.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.13.3 Financial Overview

12.13.4 Recent Developments

12.14 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

12.14.1 Company Overview

12.14.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.14.3 Financial Overview

12.14.4 Recent Developments

12.15 Mim Software, Inc.

12.15.1 Company Overview

12.15.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.15.3 Financial Overview

12.15.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Smart Lock Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025

Aerospace Composites Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025

Video Analytics Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/