Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aramark Corporation, TBS Group S.p.A., Hitachi Ltd., Agfa Gevaert, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 46 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10% in the given forecast period.

The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is segmented on the lines of its Device, Service provider, service, end-user and regional. Basis of Device is segmented into Imaging equipment, Endoscopic device, Surgical instrument, Electro medical equipment, Life support devices and Dental equipment. Based on Service Provider it covers Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Independent service organizations (ISOs) and In-house maintenance. Based on Service type it covers Preventive maintenance, Corrective maintenance and Operational maintenance. Based on end-user Public-sector organizations and Private-sector organizations. The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Increase in health care expenditure and rise in demand for innovative medical instrumentality have to substantial increase in demands of medical instrumentality producing trade. This medical instrumentality is used for the well-being of individuals. they need been wide used for the well-being of human lives in every and each department of tending. to Illustrate standardisation is a vital procedure for any device and instrumentality, so as to boost and maintain its preciseness and accuracy.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market has been segmented as below:

The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is Segmented on the lines of Device, Service Provider, Service, End-User and Regional Analysis. By Device this market is segmented on the basis of Imaging equipment its covers Advanced imaging modalities & Primary imaging modalities. Endoscopic device, Surgical instrument, Electro medical equipment, Life support devices and Dental equipment. By Service Provider this market is segmented on the basis of Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) its covers Multi-vendor OEMs & Single-vendor OEMs and Independent service organizations (ISOs) its covers In-house maintenance.

By Service this market is segmented on the basis of Preventive maintenance, Corrective maintenance and Operational maintenance. By End-User this market is segmented on the basis of Public-sector organizations sector and Private-sector organizations sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are as follows:

Growth in Associated Instrumentation Markets

Rising specialise in Preventive Medical Instrumentation Maintenance

Adoption of Innovative Funding Mechanisms

Growing Purchase of Refurbished Medical Systems

The major restraining factors of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are as follows:

High Initial value and important Maintenance Expenditure

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, By Device Type Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, By Service Provider Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, By Service Type Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, By End-User Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, By Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

Competitive Overview Company Profiles

11.1 General Electric Company

11.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.5 Canon Inc.

11.6 Aramark Corporation

11.7 TBS Group S.p.A.

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

11.9 Agfa Gevaert

11.10 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA.

