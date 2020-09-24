Lung Cancer Surgery Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market is segmented on the lines of its procedures type, device type and regional. Based on procedures type segmentation it covers thoracotomy, lobectomy, sleeve resection, segmentectomy, pneumonectomy, minimally invasive surgeries. Based on device type segmentation it covers surgical instruments, hand instruments, powered surgical equipment, monitoring and visualizing systems, endosurgical equipment. The Lung Cancer Surgery Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 34.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the given forecast period.

Lung cancer obstructs the important system of respiration, which can make breathing exceptionally troublesome. Lung cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers. It arises when deformity occur in either the lungs or the bronchi (the air tubes leading to the lungs). People who smoke regularly are prone to be on high risk for the disease, and studies tell that females who smoke are more prone to have lung cancer than their male partner. But lung cancer can also be developed in individuals who have not smoked at all before. A person affected with lung cancer is operated by a specialist doctor (onco surgeon) by making a cut on one side of the chest to the affected patient (thorax) by a procedure which is called as a thoracotomy.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Accuray Inc. (U.S.), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Teleflex Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon US LLC (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International Inc. (U.S.), and Trokamed GmbH (Germany). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Lung Cancer Surgery Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The restraining factors of Lung Cancer Surgery Market are as follows:

Costliest lung cancer surgeries

The major driving factors of Lung Cancer Surgery Market are as follows:

Growing Technological Advancement in lung cancer treatments

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing Incidence and Popularity of Lung Cancer

Early stage detection and intervention Awareness about the disease

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market has been segmented as below: (Accordingly)

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market is Segmented on the lines of Procedure Type Analysis, Devices Type Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Procedure Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Thoracotomy, Lobectomy, Sleeve Resection, Segmentectomy, Pneumonectomy and Minimally Invasive Surgeries.

By Devices Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Surgical Instruments, Hand Instruments its covers Stapler, Forceps, Retractors, Rib Shear, Trocars, Cutters, Clamps, Scissors, Elevators & Other Hand Instruments. Powered Surgical Equipment, Monitoring and Visualizing Systems its covers Cameras and Video Support & Endoscopic Trocars with Optical View. And Endosurgical Equipment. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type

7 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type

8 Lung Cancer Surgery Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 RoA

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Accuray Incorporated

10.3 Angiodynamics Inc.

10.4 Ethicon Us, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

10.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

10.6 Olympus Corporation

10.7 Teleflex Incorporated

10.8 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

10.9 Karl Storz GmbH

10.10 Scanlan International, Inc.

10.11 Trokamed GmbH

