Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Care stream Health, Hologic, Barco, Nordion. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.8% in the given forecast period.

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its type, field strength and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers open MRI, close MRI. Based on field strength segmentation it covers high field system, medium field system, low field system. The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

MRI is a non-intrusive radiology method for analysis, evaluation, and treatment of medical restorative conditions. It utilizes solid magnetic field, radio frequency pulses and a PC to create point by point picture of delicate tissues, organs, bones, and other inside body structures. This strategy is favored as an indicative device for infections and scatters identified with focal sensory system, tumors, spine injuries, stroke influenced range in mind, female pelvic issue, gastrointestinal tract condition, soft tissue and bone pathology or condition and a portion of the ear, nose and throat conditions and blood vessels. Patients with metal inserts, cochlear embed, metal clasps, and cardiovascular pacemaker can’t be checked with the MRI because of attractive impact created by the devices amid the picture capture method.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market are as follows:

Rise in neurological diseases

Growth in cancer, CVD and other life style oriented diseases

Enlargement in adoption of diagnostics system

Innovation giving rise to technological advancement

The restraining factors of Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market are as follows:

Repayment policy may affect

Dearth of trained professionals

MRI system are of huge cost

Reimbursement Rates for MRI Procedures are declining

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market is Segmented on the lines of Application, Type Analysis, Field Strength Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI, Brain & Neurological MRI, Vascular MRI, Pelvic & Abdominal MRI, Breast MRI and Cardiac MRI. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Open MRI and Close MRI.

By Field Strength Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of High Field system, Medium Field system and Low Field system. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 MRI Systems Market, By Architecture

7 MRI Systems Market, By Field Strength

8 MRI Systems Market, By Application

9 MRI Systems Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hitachi Medical Systems (Subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.)

11.3 Siemens Healthcare

11.4 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

11.5 GE Healthcare

11.6 Philips Healthcare

11.7 Bruker Corporation

11.8 Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

11.9 Esaote S.P.A

11.10 Fonar Corporation

11.11 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.,

