Live Cell Imaging (LCI) Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

Rising need of live cell imaging going to increasing index of cancer victims is triggering the growth of the market. Its use in drug discovery is growth factor. High cost of imaging equipment is restraining factor for this market. It requires a skilled professional with immense knowledge for imaging and studying the live cells which is restraining factor.

Global live cell imaging market was accounted USD 8.5 billion in 2024. The revenue of this market is anticipated to increase at CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/live-cell-imaging-market

Live cell imaging associates with research of live cells through microscope. It helps in better understanding of characteristics and behavior of cells. Researchers and scientists use live cell imaging for studying the biological functions.

North America is leading market for live cell imaging industry by revenue which accounted largest share worldwide. Asia Pacific will grow with highest growth rate owing to increase in demand for live cell imaging in healthcare industry and oil and gas industry.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Molecular Devices LCC, PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Olympus Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The global live cell imaging market by product equipment, consumables and software. According to its technology the market is further segmented in to fluorescence recovery after photo bleaching (FRAP), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), high-content analysis (HCA), ratio metric imaging, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy (TRIF), multi photon excitation microscopy (MPE) and other technologies. The application segment of live cell imaging market consists of cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology and drug discovery. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World(ROW).

The Live Cell Imaging Market has been segmented as below:

The Live Cell Imaging Market is Segmented on the lines of Product, Technology, Application and Region. By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Equipment its covers Microscopes, Conventional Microscopes, Con focal Microscopes, Advanced Fluorescence Microscopes, Standalone Systems, Cell Analyzers & Image-capturing Devices. Consumables its covers Assay Kits, Reagents, Media & Others. And Software. By Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Fluorescence Recovery After Photo bleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), High-content Analysis (HCA), Ratio metric Imaging, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy (TRIF), Multi photon Excitation Microscopy (MPE) and Other Technologies.

By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Developmental Biology and Drug Discovery. By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/live-cell-imaging-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Market Potential Analysis

8 Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product

9 Live Cell Imaging Market, By Technology

10 Live Cell Imaging Market, By Application

11 Live Cell Imaging Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.3 Carl Zeiss AG

13.4 Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

13.5 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

13.6 Molecular Devices, LLC

13.7 Nikon Corporation

13.8 Olympus Corporation

13.9 Perkinelmer, Inc.

13.10 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

13.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

