Web Application Firewall Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications. It bid a group of rules to HTTP conversion. Generally, such rules secure common attacks like SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS). While proxies usually protect clients, WAFs protects servers. WAFs could also be available within the sort of appliance, filter, and server plugin.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Web Application Firewall Market by Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based), Service (Professional and Managed), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report.”
Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/web-application-firewall-market
Few of the main driving features of web application firewalls market are increasing dependency on the web by various industry verticals and concerns regarding security and cyber theft. Companies are investing heavily on either deploying web application firewall on-premise or on cloud so as to stay track of the info that’s being shared inter-organizations. Furthermore, to the present, many companies face issues regarding cyber-attacks to hack into their system which is another driving factor of the online application firewalls market.
Global Web Application Firewall is segmented based on the Solution as, Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based. On the basis of Service as, Professional and Managed. On the basis of Organization Size as, SMEs and Large Enterprises.
Global Web Application Firewall is segmented based on the Professional Service as, Consulting, Support and maintenance, Training and education, System integration. On the basis of Industry Vertical as, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Retail, IT and telecommunications, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy and utilities, Education and Others. On the basis of Component as, Service and Solution.
Global Web Application Firewall report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Web Application Firewall is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
Research Methodology:
To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Web Application Firewall manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Web Application Firewall manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.
The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Penta Security Systems, Radware, Trustwave and NSFOCUS Availability Services among others operating in the Web Application Firewall market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
The Web Application Firewall Market has been segmented as below:
Web Application Firewall Market, By Component
- Solutions
- Services
Web Application Firewall Market, By Service
- Professional services
- Managed services
Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution
- Hardware appliances
- Virtual appliances
- Cloud-based
Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service
- Consulting
- Support and maintenance
- Training and education
- System integration
Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- IT and telecommunications
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Education
- Others
Web Application Firewall Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
Report scope:
The global Web Application Firewall report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends
- Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments
- Obtain complete market study on the Web Application Firewall
Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/web-application-firewall-market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1. Key Points
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Market Research Process
2.3. Research Data Analysis
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.3. Models for Estimation
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Web Application Firewall Market, By Component
4.1. Key Points
4.2. Solutions
4.2.1. Market Overview
4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Market Overview
4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
5. Web Application Firewall Market, By Service
5.1. Key Points
5.2. Consumer Electronics
5.2.1. Market Overview
5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Healthcare
5.3.1. Market Overview
5.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.4. Enterprise and Industrial Applications
5.4.1. Market Overview
5.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.5. Others Applications
5.5.1. Market Overview
5.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
6. Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution
6.1. Key Points
6.2. Hardware appliances
6.2.1. Market Overview
6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
6.3. Virtual appliances
6.3.1. Market Overview
6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
6.4. Cloud-based
6.4.1. Market Overview
6.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
7. Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service
7.1. Key Points
7.2. Consulting
7.2.1. Market Overview
7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
7.3. Support and maintenance
7.3.1. Market Overview
7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
7.4. Training and education
7.4.1. Market Overview
7.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
7.5. System integration
7.5.1. Market Overview
7.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
8. Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size
8.1. Key Points
8.2. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
8.2.1. Market Overview
8.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
8.3. Large enterprises
8.3.1. Market Overview
8.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
9. Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry
9.1. Key Points
9.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.2.1. Market Overview
9.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.3. Retail
9.3.1. Market Overview
9.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.4. IT and telecommunications
9.4.1. Market Overview
9.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.5. Government and defense
9.5.1. Market Overview
9.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.6. Healthcare
9.6.1. Market Overview
9.6.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.7. Energy and utilities
9.7.1. Market Overview
9.7.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.8. Education
9.8.1. Market Overview
9.8.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.9. Others
9.9.1. Market Overview
9.9.2. Market Size & Forecast
10. Web Application Firewall Market, By Region
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Component
10.1.2. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Service
10.1.3. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution
10.1.4. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service
10.1.5. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size
10.1.6. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry
10.1.7. By Country
10.1.7.1. U.S
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.3. Mexico
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Component
10.2.2. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Service
10.2.3. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution
10.2.4. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service
10.2.5. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size
10.2.6. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry
10.2.7. By Country
10.2.7.1. U.K
10.2.7.2. Germany
10.2.7.3. Italy
10.2.7.4. France
10.2.7.5. Rest of Europe
10.3. Asia Pacific
10.3.1. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Component
10.3.2. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Service
10.3.3. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution
10.3.4. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service
10.3.5. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size
10.3.6. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry
10.3.7. By Country
10.3.7.1. China
10.3.7.2. Australia
10.3.7.3. Japan
10.3.7.4. South Korea
10.3.7.5. India
10.3.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4. Rest of World
10.4.1. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Component
10.4.2. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution
10.4.3. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Service
10.4.4. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service
10.4.5. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size
10.4.6. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry
Other Related Market Research Reports:
Home Security System Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025
Subsea Well Access System Market Analysis Share Size and Growth Demand by 2020-2025
Digital Pathology Market 2020: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025
About MarketResearchEngine.com
Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.
Media Contact
Company Name: Market Research Engine
Contact Person: John Bay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-855-984-1862
Country: United States