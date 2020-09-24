Web Application Firewall Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications. It bid a group of rules to HTTP conversion. Generally, such rules secure common attacks like SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS). While proxies usually protect clients, WAFs protects servers. WAFs could also be available within the sort of appliance, filter, and server plugin.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Web Application Firewall Market by Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based), Service (Professional and Managed), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report.”

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/web-application-firewall-market

Few of the main driving features of web application firewalls market are increasing dependency on the web by various industry verticals and concerns regarding security and cyber theft. Companies are investing heavily on either deploying web application firewall on-premise or on cloud so as to stay track of the info that’s being shared inter-organizations. Furthermore, to the present, many companies face issues regarding cyber-attacks to hack into their system which is another driving factor of the online application firewalls market.

Global Web Application Firewall is segmented based on the Solution as, Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based. On the basis of Service as, Professional and Managed. On the basis of Organization Size as, SMEs and Large Enterprises.

Global Web Application Firewall is segmented based on the Professional Service as, Consulting, Support and maintenance, Training and education, System integration. On the basis of Industry Vertical as, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Retail, IT and telecommunications, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy and utilities, Education and Others. On the basis of Component as, Service and Solution.

Global Web Application Firewall report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Web Application Firewall is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Research Methodology:

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Web Application Firewall manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Web Application Firewall manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.

The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Penta Security Systems, Radware, Trustwave and NSFOCUS Availability Services among others operating in the Web Application Firewall market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The Web Application Firewall Market has been segmented as below:

Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

Solutions

Services

Web Application Firewall Market, By Service

Professional services

Managed services

Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution

Hardware appliances

Virtual appliances

Cloud-based

Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service

Consulting

Support and maintenance

Training and education

System integration

Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Education

Others

Web Application Firewall Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Report scope:

The global Web Application Firewall report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends

Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments

Obtain complete market study on the Web Application Firewall

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/web-application-firewall-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Key Points

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Research Data Analysis

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.3. Models for Estimation

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2. Top-Down Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

4.1. Key Points

4.2. Solutions

4.2.1. Market Overview

4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Market Overview

4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

5. Web Application Firewall Market, By Service

5.1. Key Points

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.2.1. Market Overview

5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Healthcare

5.3.1. Market Overview

5.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4. Enterprise and Industrial Applications

5.4.1. Market Overview

5.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Others Applications

5.5.1. Market Overview

5.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

6. Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution

6.1. Key Points

6.2. Hardware appliances

6.2.1. Market Overview

6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.3. Virtual appliances

6.3.1. Market Overview

6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.4. Cloud-based

6.4.1. Market Overview

6.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

7. Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service

7.1. Key Points

7.2. Consulting

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.3. Support and maintenance

7.3.1. Market Overview

7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.4. Training and education

7.4.1. Market Overview

7.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

7.5. System integration

7.5.1. Market Overview

7.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

8. Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

8.1. Key Points

8.2. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

8.2.1. Market Overview

8.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Large enterprises

8.3.1. Market Overview

8.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

9. Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry

9.1. Key Points

9.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.2.1. Market Overview

9.2.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.3. Retail

9.3.1. Market Overview

9.3.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.4. IT and telecommunications

9.4.1. Market Overview

9.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.5. Government and defense

9.5.1. Market Overview

9.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.6. Healthcare

9.6.1. Market Overview

9.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.7. Energy and utilities

9.7.1. Market Overview

9.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.8. Education

9.8.1. Market Overview

9.8.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.9. Others

9.9.1. Market Overview

9.9.2. Market Size & Forecast

10. Web Application Firewall Market, By Region

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

10.1.2. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Service

10.1.3. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution

10.1.4. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service

10.1.5. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

10.1.6. North America Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry

10.1.7. By Country

10.1.7.1. U.S

10.1.7.2. Canada

10.1.7.3. Mexico

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

10.2.2. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Service

10.2.3. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution

10.2.4. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service

10.2.5. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

10.2.6. Europe Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry

10.2.7. By Country

10.2.7.1. U.K

10.2.7.2. Germany

10.2.7.3. Italy

10.2.7.4. France

10.2.7.5. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.1. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

10.3.2. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Service

10.3.3. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution

10.3.4. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service

10.3.5. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

10.3.6. Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry

10.3.7. By Country

10.3.7.1. China

10.3.7.2. Australia

10.3.7.3. Japan

10.3.7.4. South Korea

10.3.7.5. India

10.3.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4. Rest of World

10.4.1. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

10.4.2. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution

10.4.3. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Service

10.4.4. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Professional Service

10.4.5. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

10.4.6. Rest of World Web Application Firewall Market, By Industry

