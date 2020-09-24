Wearable AI Market 2025 Scope and Opportunities Analysis in Pandamic Crisis

The Global Wearable AI Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.89%.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Wearable AI Market Size by Product (Smart Watch, Ear Wear, Eye Wear, Other Body Wear), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise, Industrial), By Component (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensors, Display), Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”

Wearable artificial intelligence is an innovative drug delivery technology in a wearable device which is introduced beneath the skin in order to administer capsule to the patient or an individual. The wearable device is also named as an implantable pump which is used to offer opioid drugs or spasmodic chemotherapeutics. The increasing partnership and collaboration for bringing AI functionalities to wearable devices providing new developments of AI wearable devices in impending years. for example, Indian based startup company boltt collaborated with Garmin which is one of the leading company for Wearable technology, the two company merges to produce new wearable products. Additionally, the AI allow shoes can merge with the Google map to direct the exact direction. As these technology supports the consumers to get the notification through vibration in shoe while walking or running and also direct the exact direction while informing the consumer where to take turn.

The global Wearable AI market is segregated on the basis of Application as Enterprise and Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Based on Operation the global Wearable AI market is segmented in Cloud-Based AI and On-Device AI. Based on Component the global Wearable AI market is segmented in UI, Sensors, Memory/Storage, Connectivity IC, Power Management, Processor, Display, and Others.

Based on Product, the global Wearable AI market is segmented in Eye Wear, Ear Wear, Smart Watch, and Other Body Wear.

The global Wearable AI market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Wearable AI market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Google, Microsoft, Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Huawei, Amazon, IBM, Oracle, Garmin, and others are among the major players in the global Wearable AI market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Wearable AI Market has been segmented as below:

Wearable AI Market, By Product

Smart Watch

Ear Wear

Eye Wear

Other Body Wear

Wearable AI Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Wearable AI Market, By End-User Industry

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise

Industrial

Others

Wearable AI Market, By Component

Processor

Connectivity IC

Sensors

Display

Others

Wearable AI Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Wearable AI Market, By Company

Google

Microsoft

Apple

Samsung

Fitbit

Huawei

Amazon

IBM

Oracle

Garmin

The report covers:

Global Wearable AI market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Wearable AI market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Wearable AI market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Wearable AI market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Wearable AI market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Huawei, Amazon, IBM, Oracle, Garmin, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Wearable AI industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Wearable AI market opportunities and growth segments

Analyze competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Some of the recent Developments in Wearable AI market are as follows:

Atlas

07-2019: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has declared that President and Chief Executive Officer William J. Flynn will retire from the company effective January 1, 2020, after a successful 13-year tenure, and become Chairman of the Board on that date.

06-2019: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc has declared the start of increased 777-200F CMI service for DHL Express, the addition of a third 747-400F for Asiana Cargo, and the beginning of a long-term, 747-400F charter program for one of the world’s largest technology companies.

Oracle

05-2020: AI is progressively being put to use in the technology stacks of cybersecurity companies, but not at the expense of human experts who guide the rollout and work alongside the smart tools.

05-2020: AI-ML technologies can help as a powerful filter to sift through alerts and flag the most relevant.

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

