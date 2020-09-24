Vision Processing Unit Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The Vision Process Unit (VPU) market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems across wide selection of business verticals as well as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and producing among others. Varied robots having vision capabilities are progressively being enforced across the producing and automobile industries for varied functions that embody examination of the product, quality check, helping within the varied stages of production, and security and surveillance among others. Moreover, the growing developments within the cars particularly, the autonomous vehicles are anticipated to impact the market completely.

The Vision Processing Unit Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 945.5 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 41% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Cadence Design Systems(NASDAQ: CDNS), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC),Imagination Technologies Limited ,Inc., Movidius, Inc., Inc., MediaTek, Inc, NXP semiconductors, Active Silicon, Ceva Inc., VeriSilicon Ltd among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Vision Processing Unit Market is segmented on the lines of its application, end-user and regional. Basis of application is segmented into drones, surveillance cameras, autonomous vehicles, smart phones, digital cameras, domestic and commercial robots, and wearable devices. Based on end-user aerospace and defence, consumer, commercial, healthcare, and automotive. The Vision Processing Unit Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Vision Processing Unit Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Vision Processing Unit Market has been segmented as below:

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Vision Processing Unit Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Vision Processing Unit Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Vision Processing Unit Market are as follows:

Increasing demand for prime procedure capability

Rising would like for ASICs

Growing demand for laptop vision applications

Rising adoption of AI and machine learning technologies

The major Restraining factors of Vision Processing Unit Market are as follows:

High capability of GPUs and CPUs for industrial vision systems

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

5. Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis, By Application Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis, By End-User Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Product Launches

8.3 Acquisitions

8.4 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

8.5 Expansions

Company Profiles

9.1 MediaTek

9.2 Cadence Design Systems

9.3 CEVA

9.4 Synopsys

9.5 Movidius

9.6 Inuitive

9.7 Lattice Semiconductor

9.8 VeriSilicon

9.9 Imagination Technologies

