Virtual Private Cloud Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

With its recently published study on “Virtual Private Cloud: Trends & Forecasts, 2016-2022”, that SMEs will dominate the Virtual Private Cloud market. As per the study, VPC market will see a significant growth in the coming years due to the growing need for the cost friendly disaster recovery solutions. The SMEs and SMBs will continue to spend on the VPC solutions

The Virtual Private Cloud market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.5% during the period 2018–2024.

“Globally, BFSI and Telecom are the industry verticals which are spending a lot on the secure and cost friendly cloud solutions. It is foreseen by 2022 that Public and E-commerce sectors will be spending a lot on the cloud based solutions. The growing dependence of these sectors on internet based application is one of the reasons for the cloud dependency”.

“The growing number of SMBs and their dependence on cloud are driving the growth of the VPC market in the emerging regions. The major contributors of the market will be countries such as India, China and South Africa”. The report aims to highlight key insights from vendors and end users.

Organization Types and Industry Verticals.

The market is divided into four regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Competitive benchmarking analysis to optimize short term and long term strategy of the organizations.

Stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market.

