Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include virtual and augmented reality Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global virtual and augmented reality Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 117 billion by 2024.

The Global virtual and augmented reality Market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Virtual and augmented reality is a collection of hardware, provider and software additives allowing quit-customers to visualize and revel in digital surroundings in real-time. The demand for virtual reality (vr) and augmented reality (ar) is anticipated to increase inside the coming years. Growing demand for ar and vr service, cheap hardware fee, and increase in end-use utility. The growing demand for vr and ar in healthcare, schooling, gaming and media and entertainment within the north american, asia pacific and eu areas is predicted to growth the adoption of vr and ar in these markets.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global virtual and augmented reality Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global virtual and augmented reality Market has been segmented as below:

The Global virtual and augmented reality Market is segmented on the Basis of Component Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Software, Service and Hardware. Hardware is segmented into Head Mounted Display, Console, Sensor/Input, Glasses, Head Up Display and Other (Camera and Projector).

By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Education, Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Defense and Aerospace, Retail and Others (Manufacturing and Energy). By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global virtual and augmented reality Market are as follows:

Increasing Demand for AR-Based Software Applications and Hardware Devices for 3D Visualization in Medical Sectors

Increase in the Demand for AR From E-Commerce and Retail Sectors

Growing Interest of Large Tech Companies in Augmented Reality

The restraining factors of Global virtual and augmented reality Market are as follows:

Development of AR Technology Dependent on Innovations in Computing and Digital Network Systems

Limited Processing Power, Less Storage, and Restricted Size of Storage Devices

Limited User Interface Affecting the Navigation Performance of Augmented Reality Applications

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for virtual and augmented reality and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global virtual and augmented reality Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary: Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market

4 Market Overview

5 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Component

5.1 Introduction & Definition

5.2 Key Findings / Developments

5.3 Key Trends

5.4 Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Component

5.4.1 Hardware Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.4.2 Head Mounted Display Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.4.3 Head Up Display Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn)

5.4.4 Glasses Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.4.5 Console Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.4.6 Sensor/Input Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn)

5.4.7 Other (Camera and Scanner) Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$)

5.4.8 Software Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn)

5.4.9 Service Market, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Mn)

5.5 Comparison Matrix

5.6 Market Attractiveness By Component

6 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End-use Application

7 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

8 North America Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecast

9 Europe Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecast

10 Asia Pacific Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecast

11 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecast

12 South America Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis and Forecast

13 Competition Landscape

13.1 Market Player – Competition Matrix

13.2 Market Share Analysis By Company (2017)

13.3 Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, Strategy)

13.3.1 Google, Inc.

13.3.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.3.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.4 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

13.3.5 Oculus VR LLC

13.3.6 HTC Corporation

13.3.7 ZeroLight Ltd.

13.3.8 EON Reality, Inc.

13.3.9 Nokia Corporation

13.3.10 Barco N.V.

13.3.11 Blippar.com Ltd.

13.3.12 Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P)

13.3.13 MindMaze SA

13.3.14 Virtalis Ltd.

13.3.15 Manus Machinae B.V.

13.3.16 Independiente Communications Ltd.

13.3.17 VirZOOM, Inc.

13.3.18 NuFormer Projection B.V.

