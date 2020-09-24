Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market is segregated on the basis of Type as Hardware, Software, and Services. Based on Application the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market is segmented in Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional, Industrial, Defense, and Residential.

The global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Video surveillance systems is a group of one or more video cameras on a network that sends the information of the captured video or audio over to a certain place. This information or the captured images are live monitored or sent a central location for storage and recording.

Rise in need of safety in high risk areas, growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras and integration of internet-of-things has fueled the growth of the video surveillance market size. However, factors such as high investment cost in data storage technologies and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras have hampered the market growth.

Competitive Rivalry

Samsung Group, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Bosch Security Systems Incorporated, and others are among the major players in the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market has been segmented as below:

Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Application

Commercial

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

Defense

Residential

Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Company

Samsung Group

Schneider Electric SE

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell Security Group

Bosch Security Systems Incorporated

The report covers:

Global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Samsung Group, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Bosch Security Systems Incorporated, and others.

