Video-as-a-Service Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Video-as-a-Service Market Size By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Industry Vertical (Telecommunication & It, Media and Entertainment, Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises), By Device (Enterprise Computing, Mobility Devices), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Platform (Network Management Platform, Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
The Global Video-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 35.31%.
Video as a Service is the distribution of dual or point-to-point video conferencing abilities over an IP network by a managed service provider. The Video as a Service market aspects challenges such as data security and privacy and high cost of video content and validity. Influences like lack of transformation, and Legacy architecture are predictable to perimeter the market development. Video as a Service proposals structures including, call production, recording, multi-point high definition bridging, recording, white- glove concierge services, as well as endpoint management. It is measured as a reliable and simple substitute for businesses with inadequate infrastructure, budget, expertise, or want to instrument corporate video conferencing services. The Video as a Service model is similar in that the investigation equipment is at the customer location, and the video storage and management infrastructure are at a hosted facility. Customers can log in to the hosted facility using a browser, vide the Internet, from anywhere in the world; to access the video gratified. There is no client application that resides on the customer’s Internet-enabled device.
The global Video-as-a-Service market is segregated on the basis of Deployment Model as Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Based on Industry Vertical the global Video-as-a-Service market is segmented in Telecommunication & It, Media and Entertainment, Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Others. Based on Organization Size the global Video-as-a-Service market is segmented in Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.
Based on Device, the global Video-as-a-Service market is segmented in Enterprise Computing and Mobility Devices. The report also bifurcates the global Video-as-a-Service market based on Service in Professional Services and Managed Services. The report also bifurcates the global Video-as-a-Service the global Platform market is segmented in Network Management Platform, Device Management Platform, and Application Management Platform.
The global Video-as-a-Service market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Video-as-a-Service market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Avaya, Inc, Vidyo, BlueJeans Network, Applied Global Technologies, LLC, AVI-SPL, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Interoute Communication Limited, Polycom, Inc., Adobe Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and others are among the major players in the global Video-as-a-Service market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Video-as-a-Service Market has been segmented as below:
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Deployment Model
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Industry Vertical
- Telecommunication & It
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small Medium Enterprises
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Device
- Enterprise Computing
- Mobility Devices
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
- Broadcasting Video Communication
- Video Conferencing
- Video Content Management
- Real-Time Video Monitoring
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Platform
- Network Management Platform
- Device Management Platform
- Application Management Platform
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Video-as-a-Service Market, By Company
- Avaya, Inc
- Vidyo
- BlueJeans Network
- Applied Global Technologies, LLC
- AVI-SPL, Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Interoute Communication Limited
- Polycom, Inc.
- Adobe Systems
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
