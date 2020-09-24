Video-as-a-Service Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Video-as-a-Service Market Size By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Industry Vertical (Telecommunication & It, Media and Entertainment, Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises), By Device (Enterprise Computing, Mobility Devices), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Platform (Network Management Platform, Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

The Global Video-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 35.31%.

Video as a Service is the distribution of dual or point-to-point video conferencing abilities over an IP network by a managed service provider. The Video as a Service market aspects challenges such as data security and privacy and high cost of video content and validity. Influences like lack of transformation, and Legacy architecture are predictable to perimeter the market development. Video as a Service proposals structures including, call production, recording, multi-point high definition bridging, recording, white- glove concierge services, as well as endpoint management. It is measured as a reliable and simple substitute for businesses with inadequate infrastructure, budget, expertise, or want to instrument corporate video conferencing services. The Video as a Service model is similar in that the investigation equipment is at the customer location, and the video storage and management infrastructure are at a hosted facility. Customers can log in to the hosted facility using a browser, vide the Internet, from anywhere in the world; to access the video gratified. There is no client application that resides on the customer’s Internet-enabled device.

The global Video-as-a-Service market is segregated on the basis of Deployment Model as Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Based on Industry Vertical the global Video-as-a-Service market is segmented in Telecommunication & It, Media and Entertainment, Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Others. Based on Organization Size the global Video-as-a-Service market is segmented in Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.

Based on Device, the global Video-as-a-Service market is segmented in Enterprise Computing and Mobility Devices. The report also bifurcates the global Video-as-a-Service market based on Service in Professional Services and Managed Services. The report also bifurcates the global Video-as-a-Service the global Platform market is segmented in Network Management Platform, Device Management Platform, and Application Management Platform.

The global Video-as-a-Service market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Video-as-a-Service market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Avaya, Inc, Vidyo, BlueJeans Network, Applied Global Technologies, LLC, AVI-SPL, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Interoute Communication Limited, Polycom, Inc., Adobe Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and others are among the major players in the global Video-as-a-Service market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Video-as-a-Service Market has been segmented as below:

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Industry Vertical

Telecommunication & It

Media and Entertainment

Education

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Device

Enterprise Computing

Mobility Devices

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Service

Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Broadcasting Video Communication

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Real-Time Video Monitoring

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Platform

Network Management Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Video-as-a-Service Market, By Company

Avaya, Inc

Vidyo

BlueJeans Network

Applied Global Technologies, LLC

AVI-SPL, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Interoute Communication Limited

Polycom, Inc.

Adobe Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Private Cloud

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Public Cloud

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Hybrid Cloud

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Industry Vertical

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telecommunication & It

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Media and Entertainment

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Education

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 BFSI

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Healthcare

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Government and Defense

6.7.1 Market Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.8 Manufacturing

6.8.1 Market Overview

6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.9 Energy and Utilities

6.9.1 Market Overview

6.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.10 Others

6.10.1 Market Overview

6.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Small Medium Enterprises

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Device

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enterprise Computing

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Mobility Devices

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Services

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Managed Services

9.3.1 Market Overview

9.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

10. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Network Management Platform

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.3 Device Management Platform

10.3.1 Market Overview

10.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.4 Application Management Platform

10.4.1 Market Overview

10.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

11. Video-as-a-Service Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America Video-as-a-Service, By Deployment Model

11.2.2 North America Video-as-a-Service, By Industry Vertical

11.2.3 North America Video-as-a-Service, By Organization Size

11.2.4 North America Video-as-a-Service, By Device

11.2.5 North America Video-as-a-Service, By Service

11.2.6 North America Video-as-a-Service, By Platform

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe Video-as-a-Service, By Deployment Model

11.3.2 Europe Video-as-a-Service, By Industry Vertical

11.3.3 Europe Video-as-a-Service, By Organization Size

11.3.4 Europe Video-as-a-Service, By Device

11.3.5 Europe Video-as-a-Service, By Service

11.3.6 Europe Video-as-a-Service, By Platform

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Video-as-a-Service, By Deployment Model

11.4.2 Asia-Pacific Video-as-a-Service, By Industry Vertical

11.4.3 Asia-Pacific Video-as-a-Service, By Organization Size

11.4.4 Asia-Pacific Video-as-a-Service, By Device

11.4.5 Asia-Pacific Video-as-a-Service, By Service

11.4.6 Asia-Pacific Video-as-a-Service, By Platform

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Rest of the World Video-as-a-Service, By Deployment Model

11.5.2 Rest of the World Video-as-a-Service, By Industry Vertical

11.5.3 Rest of the World Video-as-a-Service, By Organization Size

11.5.4 Rest of the World Video-as-a-Service, By Device

11.5.5 Rest of the World Video-as-a-Service, By Service

11.5.6 Rest of the World Video-as-a-Service, By Platform

12. Competitive Insights

12.1 Key Insights

12.2 Company Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Outlook

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 New Product Development

12.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

12.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

12.3.5 Others

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Avaya, Inc

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3 Financial Overview

13.1.4 Recent Developments

13.2 Vidyo

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3 Financial Overview

13.2.4 Recent Developments

13.3 BlueJeans Network

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3 Financial Overview

13.3.4 Recent Developments

13.4 Applied Global Technologies, LLC

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3 Financial Overview

13.4.4 Recent Developments

13.5 AVI-SPL, Inc

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3 Financial Overview

13.5.4 Recent Developments

13.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.6.3 Financial Overview

13.6.4 Recent Developments

13.7 Interoute Communication Limited

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.7.3 Financial Overview

13.7.4 Recent Developments

13.8 Polycom, Inc.

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.8.3 Financial Overview

13.8.4 Recent Developments

13.9 Adobe Systems

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.9.3 Financial Overview

13.9.4 Recent Developments

13.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.10.3 Financial Overview

13.10.4 Recent Developments

