Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2020 Global Growth Rate by Recent Developments, Market Trends, Size, Share and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Geovision Inc., Genetec Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., and Pelco Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of video surveillance and VSaaS market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Video surveillance is nothing but possibility of visual observation without being directly on site. Surveillance is based on real time basis and data will be recorded and saved in storage device for later viewing. This technique will also used for regulation and control purpose which includes quality assurance, production control and traffic regulation. It is also used for various purposes such as reduction of accidents, monitoring open air grounds, tracing of offenders, prevention of vandalism and security related events.

The Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 70 Billion by 2024.

The video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented on the lines of its type, component, end use industry and geography. Based on type segmentation it covers IP based video surveillance and VSaaS and analog video surveillance and VSaaS. Under component segmentation it covers video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), video surveillance software and video surveillance hardware. Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) is further segmented into hybrid service, managed service and hosted service. Under video surveillance software it covers video management software (VMS) and video analytics. Based on video management hardware it contains monitors, encoders, recorders and storage and cameras. The video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented on the lines of its end use industry like healthcare organizations, stadiums, industrial, hospitality, government buildings, transportation, business organizations, retail, residential and others like religious buildings and educational institutions. The video surveillance and VSaaS markets geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for video surveillance and VSaaS and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for video surveillance and VSaaS.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market has been segmented as below:

The Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is segmented on the Basis of Type Analysis, Component Analysis, End user industry Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of IP based video surveillance and VSaaS and Analog video surveillance and VSaaS.

By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), Video surveillance software and Video surveillance hardware. Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) is segmented into Hybrid service, Managed service and Hosted service. Video surveillance software is segmented into Video management software (VMS) and Video analytics. Video surveillance hardware is segmented into Monitors, Encoders, Recorders and storage and Cameras.

By End user industry Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare, organizations, Stadiums, Industrial, Hospitality, Government buildings, Transportation, Business organizations, Retail, Residential and Others (Religious buildings and educational institutions).By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AS A SERVICE SERVICE & COMPONENTS MARKET

5 APPLICATIONS MARKET

6 GEOGRAPHY MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 NORTH AMERICA

6.3 EUROPE

6.4 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.5 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 MARKET ANALYSIS

7.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

7.3 COLLABORATIONS/PARTNERSHIPS/AGREEMENTS/JOINT VENTURES/ALLIANCES

7.4 NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

7.5 OTHERS

8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 ADT SECURITY SEVICES INC.

8.2 AGENT VIDEO INTELLIGENCE

8.3 AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

8.4 BOSCH SECURITY SYSTEMS

8.5 BRIVO SYSTEMS LLC

8.6 CANON, INC.

8.7 CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

8.8 CONTROLBYNET

8.9 DVTEL INC.

8.10 EMC CORPORATION

8.11 ENVYSION, INC.

8.12 GENETEC INC.

8.13 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

8.14 INDIGOVISION GROUP PLC

8.15 INTEGRATOR SUPPORT

8.16 INTRANSA, INC.

8.17 MARCH NETWORKS CORP

8.18 MIRASYS LTD

8.19 MOBOTIX AG

8.20 MOONBLINK COMMUNICATIONS

8.21 NEOVSP

8.22 OBJECTVIDEO, INC.

8.23 PELCO

8.24 SALIENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION

8.25 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC.

8.26 TULIP TELECOM LIMITED

8.27 VERINT SYSTEMS, INC

8.28 VIDEOIQ, INC.

