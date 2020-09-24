Video Analytics Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

The Global Video Analytics Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.43%.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Video Analytics Market Size By Application (Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Facial Recognition, Incident Detection, Intrusion Management, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, Glass Fiber), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Defense and Border Security, Retail and Consumer Goods, Traffic Management, Transportation, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Hospitality and Entertainment), By Type (Services, Software), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”

The video analytics software supports to evaluation the growing period of surveillance video that a system manager or security guard may not be clever to revenue out time for efficient observation and explanation of crucial activities. A video surveillance system is valuable to imprisonment and watch the footage and undergo visual analysis for better interpretation. Making use of video analytics varieties the surveillance system more effective, and supports in falling the workload of the management staff and security, and supports to capture the full value of security surveillance video by a smart transforming IP camera system. Video analytics software can be fitted on the camera, on NVR, and as third-party software. Each software does the like thing, i.e., they monitor videos and offers notification alert about any unusual activity. All video analytics solutions effort in the similar fashion but when setting up the software, one need to set up the parameters as per the unusual activity the software is observing for, set up the alert notification system, and when the software detects something which chances its search criteria sends the required alert notification.

Based on Type, the global Video Analytics market is segmented in Services and Software.

The global Video Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Video Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

intuVision, PureTech Systems, Gorilla Technology, KiwiSecurity, Intelligent Security Systems, Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell, and others are among the major players in the global Video Analytics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Video Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

Video Analytics Market, By Application

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Others

Video Analytics Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Glass Fiber

Video Analytics Market, By Vertical

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Video Analytics Market, By Type

Services

Software

Video Analytics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Video Analytics Market, By Company

intuVision

PureTech Systems

Gorilla Technology

KiwiSecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent Vi

AllGoVision

Aventura

Genetec

IntelliVision

Verint

Viseum

DELOPT

The report covers:

Global Video Analytics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Video Analytics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Video Analytics market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Video Analytics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Video Analytics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include intuVision, PureTech Systems, Gorilla Technology, KiwiSecurity, Intelligent Security Systems, Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell, and others.

Some of the recent Developments in Video Analytics market are as follows:

Honeywell

07-2017: Honeywell Productivity Solutions is a global leader providing custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls, and productivity solutions built around our high performance data collection hardware including rugged mobile computers, voice-enabled software, bar code scanners, radio frequency identification and workflow printing solutions.

10-2017: Three ways analytics and technology are improving student safety. How Technology is Keeping Schools Safe.

Avigilon

07-2019: Avigilon will be representing how these latest technologies are redefining how customers consume data in order to help them gain actionable information.

03-2020: As a provider of mission-critical solutions to public safety and enterprise organizations, Motorola Solutions is pleased of the role we play in helping businesses thrive and keeping communities safer.

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

