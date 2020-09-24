Technical Textile Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The Global technical textile market accounted for US$ 224 Billion in 2024 and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period 2018 -2024.

Technical textiles are high performance textiles that are used due to their superior properties and functionality over regular textiles. The demand for these products has increased over the past few years due to the increasing application base in various end-user industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, clothing, packaging, sportswear and sports equipment, automotive, environmental protection and other such areas. The technical textiles market is believed to be one of the most innovative branches of industry across the world and has been reported to be among the top five technology intensive markets with a great potential for advancement.

The research reports covers detailed description of the global technical textiles market based on volume share (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period 2015 to 2022. The report highlights the factors contributing towards the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. The report also includes a detailed section on raw material analysis related to technical textiles market. The report also explains the competitive landscape with company market shares of key market players.

Detailed forecasts for the years 2015-2022 for technical textiles have been given separately, for better understanding of the market scenario.

Technical textiles can be divided into many categories, depending on their end use. The classification system developed by Techtextil, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH,is widely used in Europe, North America and Asia.Techtextil specifies 12 application areas: Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech,Medtech, Mobiltech, Oekotech, Packtech, Protech, and Sporttech.

The Global Technical Textile Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Technical Textile Market Product Type, Fiber Type, Application Type, Technology Type, Fabric Fiber Type and Geographical Analysis. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Fabrics, Unspun fiber and Yarn-product type. By Fiber Type this market is segmented on the basis of Natural fiber, Synthetic fiber and Specialty fiber

By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Agrotech, Meditech, Mobiltech and Packtech. Packtech is segmented into Sportech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Hometech, Protech and Others (includes Geotech, Oekotech). By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Nonwovens, Fabric finish, Weaving, Knitting, Fiber & spinning and others (includes knotting, coating, and laminating). By Fabric Fiber Type this market is segmented on the basis of Colored and Non-colored. By Geography Type this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Israel, Chile, UAE, and Colombia).

Scope of the Report

This research report is categorized on the technical textiles market based on its type, application, and region.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Technical Textiles Market, By Application

8 Technical Textiles Market, Byproduct Type

9 Technical Textiles Market, By Fiber Type

10 Technical Textiles Market, By Fabric Type

11 Technical Textiles Colorants Market, By Dye

12 Technical Textiles Colorants Market, By Pigment

13 Technical Textiles Market, By Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profile

15.1 Introduction

15.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

15.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

15.4 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation

15.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

15.6 Freudenberg & Co. Kg.

15.7 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

15.8 Avintiv Inc. (Formerly Polymer Group Inc.)

15.9 Tencate NV

15.10 Low & Bonar PLC

15.11 SRF Limited

15.12 BASF SE

15.13 Lanxess AG

15.14 DIC Corporation

15.15 Huntsman Corporation

15.16 Cabot Corporation

