Telecom API Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

The global telecom API market will grow at CAGR of 20% from 2018 to 2024 and it is expected to reach US$ 465 Billion by 2024.

The global mobile application development community is becoming more aware of Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) as a means of accessing data for a variety of services.

Furthermore, the report analyzes factors that drive and restrain the growth of telecom API market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies resulting in the popularity of telecom API services. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided in the report is the market positioning of key players in the global telecom API market.

The key market players profiled in this study include telecom carriers, aggregators and service providers. The major telecom carriers providing telecom APIs profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc. and Orange. The major service providers and aggregators of telecom API profiled in the study are Apigee Corp., LocationSmart, Alcatel-Lucent, Twilio, Inc., Tropo, Inc. (Cisco, Inc.), Aepona Ltd. (An Intel Company), Fortumo OU, Nexmo, Inc. and Comverse, Inc.

Telecom API market speaks to a general Application Programming Interface (API) services provided by telecom carriers, service providers and aggregators to application designers keeping in mind the end goal to make user friendly mobile applications. Telecom API offers application designers to coordinate different administrations, for example, payment integration, some assistance with voicing, SMS and WebRTC into their mobile application. This helps application engineers to upgrade their client experience and advertise their mobile applications among their end-clients. Telecom API gives numerous advantages to telecom bearers as income era and upgrading end-client experience. Telecom API confronts rivalry from Over-The-Top (OTT) administration suppliers and because of developing selection of open API stage. Notwithstanding, the expanding appropriation of M2M gadgets among end-clients is foreseen to help the business sector for telecom API in coming years.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes detail company profiles of the major companies which are providing telecom API services.

The telecom API market is categorized based on service types into payment, SMS, MMS and RCS, maps and location, voice/speech, identity management, WebRTC and others. Further, the research report provides complete insights into different users of telecom API such as enterprise developers, internal telecom developers, partner developer and long tail developers. The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

The global Telecom API Market is segmented on the Basis of Service Type, User Type and Geography Type. By Service Type this market is segmented on the basis of Payment, SMS, MMS and RCS, Maps and Location, Voice/Speech, Identity Management, WebRTC and Others (Device Information and Do Not Disturb).

By User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer and Long Tail Developer. By Geography Type this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

