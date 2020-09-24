Sports Technology Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The global Sports Technology Market will grow by US$ 30.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 20.1% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Sports Technology Market Size By Application (Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/ Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, Golf), By Type (Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics), By Service Type (By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/sports-technology-market

People have always had a passion for sports and now, emerging digital technologies are offering exciting new ways to enjoy them, transforming the fan experience, driving fans to the stadiums, and converting more and more online viewers. The digitization of sport and the fan experience can strengthen engagement, building brand value and driving new avenues of growth.

The growing number of sports clubs across the globe are expected to create substantial opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Major growth drivers include significant improvement in audience engagement, growing demand for data-driven decisions and operations, and increasing sports events, online and offline. Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT technologies for adequate management of stadium infrastructure is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The global Sports Technology market is segregated on the basis of Application as Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/ Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, and Golf. Based on Type the global Sports Technology market is segmented in Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, and Sports Analytics.

The global Sports Technology market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Sports Technology market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Garmin Ltd., IBM Corporation, Modern Times Group MTG, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fitbit Inc., Fujitsu, and others are among the major players in the global Sports Technology market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Sports Technology Market has been segmented as below:

Sports Technology Market, By Application

Soccer

Baseball

Basketball

Ice Hockey

American Football/ Rugby

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

Sports Technology Market, By Type

Device

Smart Stadium

Esports

Sports Analytics

Sports Technology Market, By Service Type

Sports Technology Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sports Technology Market, By Company

Garmin Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Modern Times Group MTG

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Fitbit Inc.

Fujitsu

The report covers:

Global Sports Technology market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Sports Technology market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Sports Technology market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Sports Technology market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Sports Technology market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Garmin Ltd., IBM Corporation, Modern Times Group MTG, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fitbit Inc., Fujitsu, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Sports Technology industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Sports Technology market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/sports-technology-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Sports Technology Market, By Application

6. Sports Technology Market, By Type

7. Sports Technology Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

8. Sports Technology Market, By Geography

9. Competitive Insights

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Garmin Ltd.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 IBM Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Modern Times Group MTG

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Panasonic Corporation

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 Sony Corporation.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Apple Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 Fitbit Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.10 Fujitsu

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Airsoft Market Emerging Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

HVAC Market Emerging Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

IOT Market Emerging Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/