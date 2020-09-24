Sports Technology Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The global Sports Technology Market will grow by US$ 30.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 20.1% in the given forecast period.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Sports Technology Market Size By Application (Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/ Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, Golf), By Type (Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics), By Service Type (By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”
People have always had a passion for sports and now, emerging digital technologies are offering exciting new ways to enjoy them, transforming the fan experience, driving fans to the stadiums, and converting more and more online viewers. The digitization of sport and the fan experience can strengthen engagement, building brand value and driving new avenues of growth.
The growing number of sports clubs across the globe are expected to create substantial opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Major growth drivers include significant improvement in audience engagement, growing demand for data-driven decisions and operations, and increasing sports events, online and offline. Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT technologies for adequate management of stadium infrastructure is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the forecast period.
The global Sports Technology market is segregated on the basis of Application as Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/ Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, and Golf. Based on Type the global Sports Technology market is segmented in Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, and Sports Analytics.
The global Sports Technology market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Sports Technology market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Garmin Ltd., IBM Corporation, Modern Times Group MTG, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fitbit Inc., Fujitsu, and others are among the major players in the global Sports Technology market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Sports Technology Market has been segmented as below:
Sports Technology Market, By Application
- Soccer
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Ice Hockey
- American Football/ Rugby
- Tennis
- Cricket
- Golf
Sports Technology Market, By Type
- Device
- Smart Stadium
- Esports
- Sports Analytics
Sports Technology Market, By Service Type
Sports Technology Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Sports Technology Market, By Company
- Garmin Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Modern Times Group MTG
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sony Corporation.
- Apple Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Fitbit Inc.
- Fujitsu
The report covers:
- Global Sports Technology market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Sports Technology market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Sports Technology market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Sports Technology market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Sports Technology market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Garmin Ltd., IBM Corporation, Modern Times Group MTG, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fitbit Inc., Fujitsu, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Sports Technology industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Sports Technology market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
