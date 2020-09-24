Software-defined Perimeter Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The global Software-defined Perimeter market is expected to exceed more than US$ 9.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 33.2% in the given forecast period.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Software-defined Perimeter market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Catbird Networks, Inc., Certes Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, EMC RSA, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Velocloud Networks, Inc., and others.

The global Software-defined Perimeter market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Software-defined Perimeter market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Software-defined Perimeter market is segregated on the basis of Product as Controller, End Point, and Gateway. Based on Deployment the global Software-defined Perimeter market is segmented in Cloud and On-premises. Based on End-User Industry the global Software-defined Perimeter market is segmented in BFSI, Defense, Education, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, and Other End Users.

SDP is designed to secure an organization’s critical network infrastructure from advanced cyber threats. Cyber-attacks are increasing at an ominous rate and this has necessitated the organizations worldwide to adopt cyber security components to address the attacks in the continuously evolving threat landscape. The software-defined perimeter market by component is divided into 2 types: solutions and services. The different SDP solutions include security software, management automation and orchestration solution, security compliance and policy management, and performance management. Similarly, the other element that is services includes support & maintenance, training & education, integration & testing, and consulting. These components help protect the IT systems within the organizations from the rapidly evolving network threats.

The global Software-defined Perimeter market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Market Insights

Based on Component, the global Software-defined Perimeter market is segmented in Service, Solution, and Security Software.

Competitive Rivalry

Catbird Networks, Inc., Certes Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, EMC RSA, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Velocloud Networks, Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Software-defined Perimeter market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Software-defined Perimeter Market has been segmented as below:

Software-defined Perimeter Market, By Product

Controller

End Point

Gateway

Software-defined Perimeter Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Software-defined Perimeter Market, By End-User Industry

BFSI

Defense

Education

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Other End Users

Software-defined Perimeter Market, By Component

Service

Solution

Security Software

Software-defined Perimeter Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Software-defined Perimeter Market, By Company

Catbird Networks, Inc.

Certes Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

EMC RSA

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Velocloud Networks, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Software-defined Perimeter market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Software-defined Perimeter market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Software-defined Perimeter market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

