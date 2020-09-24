Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

The Solid State Drive (SSD) Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Solid State Drive (SSD) Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 60 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

A solid-state drive (SSD) could be a store device that is employed to store persistent information on solid-state non-volatile storage. Solid-state drives are generally not exhausting drives within the actual sense, as moving components area unit concerned within the method. The SSD has an array of semiconductor memory that is organized as a disc drive, using integrated circuits (ICs) rather than magnetic or optical storage media. The SSD has an array of semiconductor memory that is organized as a disc drive, using integrated circuits (ICs) rather than magnetic or optical storage media. an SSD may be mentioned as a solid-state disk.

The Solid State Drive (SSD) Market has been segmented as below:

The Solid State Drive (SSD) Market is segmented on the Basis of Drive Storage Type, Drive Type, End-User Type and Regional Analysis. By Drive Storage Type this market is segmented on the basis of Under 120 GB, 120GB-320GB, 320GB-500GB, 500GB-1TB, 1TB-2T and Above 2TB.

By Drive Type this market is segmented on the basis of Internal and External. By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise and Client. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology PLC and Western Digital Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for Solid State Drive (SSD) Market and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Solid State Drive (SSD) Market

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market are as follows:

Increasing Penetration of High-End Cloud Computing

Growing Adoption of SSDS in information Centre

Advantage of SSDS Over HDDS

The major restraining factors of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market are as follows:

Inconsistency relating to Low-Rate Latency Offered by SSDS

High value and Smaller lifetime of SSDS

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

5. Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Analysis, By Drive Type

6. Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Analysis, By Drive Storage

6.1 Under 120 GB

6.2 120GB-320GB

6.3 320GB-500GB

6.4 500GB-1TB

6.5 1TB-2T

6.6 Above 2TB Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Analysis, By End-User Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 Intel

10.2 SK Hynix

10.3 Kingston

10.4 Western Digital

10.5 Micron

10.6 Microsemi

10.7 Lite-On

10.8 Toshiba

10.9 Samsung

10.10 Seagate

