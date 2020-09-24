Smart Ticketing Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Ticketing Market Size By Application (Sports & Entertainment, Transportation), By Revenue Channel (Suppliers, Users), By Connectivity (Barcode, Cellular Network, Wi-Fi, Rfid, Near-Field Communication), By Offering (Software & Services, Hardware), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
The Global Smart Ticketing Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.33%.
The smart ticketing system is a structure which qualifies loading tickets automatically in a chip. The microchip is implanted on a scatter card and this is known as a smart card. Some of the main compensations of using smart ticking system consist of safety from fraud, providing passengers with credit of pre-loaded trip travels in case of an advance travel, benefit is decrease or removing long queue. Additionally, smart ticketing system allows the operators and sellers to provide there modified or personalized tickets which suit the obligation of a wide range of individuals and cater to their modified requirements. The smart ticketing system is most widely approved in the transportation sector. Some of the key factors driving the smart ticket market contain successful application of a wide range of smart technology. Increasing application in tourism and travel industry and applications of systems which are user friendly which could be retrieved and easily used by people from all age group is further driving the smart ticketing market development.
The global Smart Ticketing market is segregated on the basis of Application as Sports & Entertainment and Transportation. Based on Revenue Channel the global Smart Ticketing market is segmented in Suppliers and Users. Based on Connectivity the global Smart Ticketing market is segmented in Barcode, Cellular Network, Wi-Fi, Rfid, and Near-Field Communication.
Based on Offering, the global Smart Ticketing market is segmented in Software & Services and Hardware.
The global Smart Ticketing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Ticketing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Inside Secure, Paragon ID, Scheidt & Bachmann, CGI Group, Masabi, Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent, Vix Technology, Rambus, and others are among the major players in the global Smart Ticketing market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The report covers:
- Global Smart Ticketing market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Smart Ticketing market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Ticketing market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Smart Ticketing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Ticketing market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Inside Secure, Paragon ID, Scheidt & Bachmann, CGI Group, Masabi, Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent, Vix Technology, Rambus, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Smart Ticketing industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Smart Ticketing market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Smart Ticketing Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sports & Entertainment
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Transportation
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Smart Ticketing Market, By Revenue Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Suppliers
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Users
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. Smart Ticketing Market, By Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Barcode
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Cellular Network
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.4 Wi-Fi
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.5 Rfid
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.6 Near-Field Communication
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. Smart Ticketing Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software & Services
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Hardware
8.3.1 Market Overview
8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
9. Smart Ticketing Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 North America Smart Ticketing, By Application
9.2.2 North America Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel
9.2.3 North America Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity
9.2.4 North America Smart Ticketing, By Offering
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Application
9.3.2 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel
9.3.3 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity
9.3.4 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Offering
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Application
9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel
9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity
9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Offering
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Application
9.5.2 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel
9.5.3 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity
9.5.4 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Offering
10. Competitive Insights
10.1 Key Insights
10.2 Company Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Outlook
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 New Product Development
10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
10.3.5 Others
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Inside Secure
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.1.3 Financial Overview
11.1.4 Recent Developments
11.2 Paragon ID
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.2.3 Financial Overview
11.2.4 Recent Developments
11.3 Scheidt & Bachmann
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.3.3 Financial Overview
11.3.4 Recent Developments
11.4 CGI Group
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.4.3 Financial Overview
11.4.4 Recent Developments
11.5 Masabi
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.5.3 Financial Overview
11.5.4 Recent Developments
11.6 Cubic Corporation
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.6.3 Financial Overview
11.6.4 Recent Developments
11.7 Infineon Technologies
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.7.3 Financial Overview
11.7.4 Recent Developments
11.8 Conduent
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.8.3 Financial Overview
11.8.4 Recent Developments
11.9 Vix Technology
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.9.3 Financial Overview
11.9.4 Recent Developments
11.10 Rambus
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.10.3 Financial Overview
11.10.4 Recent Developments
11.11 Hid Global
11.11.1 Company Overview
11.11.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.11.3 Financial Overview
11.11.4 Recent Developments
11.12 Gemalto Nv
11.12.1 Company Overview
11.12.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.12.3 Financial Overview
11.12.4 Recent Developments
11.13 Giesecke+Devrient
11.13.1 Company Overview
11.13.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.13.3 Financial Overview
11.13.4 Recent Developments
11.14 Indra Sistemas
11.14.1 Company Overview
11.14.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.14.3 Financial Overview
11.14.4 Recent Developments
11.15 Confidex
11.15.1 Company Overview
11.15.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.15.3 Financial Overview
11.15.4 Recent Developments
