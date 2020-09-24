Smart Ticketing Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Ticketing Market Size By Application (Sports & Entertainment, Transportation), By Revenue Channel (Suppliers, Users), By Connectivity (Barcode, Cellular Network, Wi-Fi, Rfid, Near-Field Communication), By Offering (Software & Services, Hardware), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

The Global Smart Ticketing Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.33%.

The smart ticketing system is a structure which qualifies loading tickets automatically in a chip. The microchip is implanted on a scatter card and this is known as a smart card. Some of the main compensations of using smart ticking system consist of safety from fraud, providing passengers with credit of pre-loaded trip travels in case of an advance travel, benefit is decrease or removing long queue. Additionally, smart ticketing system allows the operators and sellers to provide there modified or personalized tickets which suit the obligation of a wide range of individuals and cater to their modified requirements. The smart ticketing system is most widely approved in the transportation sector. Some of the key factors driving the smart ticket market contain successful application of a wide range of smart technology. Increasing application in tourism and travel industry and applications of systems which are user friendly which could be retrieved and easily used by people from all age group is further driving the smart ticketing market development.

The global Smart Ticketing market is segregated on the basis of Application as Sports & Entertainment and Transportation. Based on Revenue Channel the global Smart Ticketing market is segmented in Suppliers and Users. Based on Connectivity the global Smart Ticketing market is segmented in Barcode, Cellular Network, Wi-Fi, Rfid, and Near-Field Communication.

Based on Offering, the global Smart Ticketing market is segmented in Software & Services and Hardware.

The global Smart Ticketing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Ticketing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Inside Secure, Paragon ID, Scheidt & Bachmann, CGI Group, Masabi, Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent, Vix Technology, Rambus, and others are among the major players in the global Smart Ticketing market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Smart Ticketing Market has been segmented as below:

Smart Ticketing Market, By Application

Sports & Entertainment

Transportation

Smart Ticketing Market, By Revenue Channel

Suppliers

Users

Smart Ticketing Market, By Connectivity

Barcode

Cellular Network

Wi-Fi

Rfid

Near-Field Communication

Smart Ticketing Market, By Offering

Software & Services

Hardware

Smart Ticketing Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Smart Ticketing Market, By Company

Inside Secure

Paragon ID

Scheidt & Bachmann

CGI Group

Masabi

Cubic Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Conduent

Vix Technology

Rambus

Hid Global

Gemalto Nv

Giesecke+Devrient

Indra Sistemas

Confidex

The report covers:

Global Smart Ticketing market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Smart Ticketing market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Ticketing market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Smart Ticketing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Ticketing market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Inside Secure, Paragon ID, Scheidt & Bachmann, CGI Group, Masabi, Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent, Vix Technology, Rambus, and others.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Smart Ticketing Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sports & Entertainment

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Transportation

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Smart Ticketing Market, By Revenue Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Suppliers

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Users

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Smart Ticketing Market, By Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Barcode

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Cellular Network

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Wi-Fi

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Rfid

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Near-Field Communication

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Smart Ticketing Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software & Services

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Hardware

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Smart Ticketing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Smart Ticketing, By Application

9.2.2 North America Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel

9.2.3 North America Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity

9.2.4 North America Smart Ticketing, By Offering

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Application

9.3.2 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel

9.3.3 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity

9.3.4 Europe Smart Ticketing, By Offering

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Application

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing, By Offering

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Application

9.5.2 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Revenue Channel

9.5.3 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Connectivity

9.5.4 Rest of the World Smart Ticketing, By Offering

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Inside Secure

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3 Financial Overview

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 Paragon ID

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 Recent Developments

11.3 Scheidt & Bachmann

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 Recent Developments

11.4 CGI Group

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 Recent Developments

11.5 Masabi

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 Recent Developments

11.6 Cubic Corporation

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3 Financial Overview

11.6.4 Recent Developments

11.7 Infineon Technologies

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3 Financial Overview

11.7.4 Recent Developments

11.8 Conduent

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3 Financial Overview

11.8.4 Recent Developments

11.9 Vix Technology

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3 Financial Overview

11.9.4 Recent Developments

11.10 Rambus

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3 Financial Overview

11.10.4 Recent Developments

11.11 Hid Global

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.11.3 Financial Overview

11.11.4 Recent Developments

11.12 Gemalto Nv

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.12.3 Financial Overview

11.12.4 Recent Developments

11.13 Giesecke+Devrient

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.13.3 Financial Overview

11.13.4 Recent Developments

11.14 Indra Sistemas

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.14.3 Financial Overview

11.14.4 Recent Developments

11.15 Confidex

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.15.3 Financial Overview

11.15.4 Recent Developments

