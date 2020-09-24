Social Media Analytics Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

Social Media Analytics market is growing progressively because of increasing usage of text analysis for refining customer experience and development of image analysis solutions. Furthermore, improved diverse features and functions available on analytics platform that varieties customer demand for customized dashboards and other features inside the licensed price. Social Media Analysis is a procedure where data from various websites, and blogs is collected and examined to take business connected decisions. This process contains all the software and analyzing tools which are used to analyze the shapeless data found from various social media websites like Facebook and Twitter. Social Media Analytics support user in creating unlimited real time reports measuring the performance of company’s profile on social media websites. Furthermore, it also supports in measuring team performance, allow user to share these customized reports with the team for civilizing their efficiency. Social media analytics is a system used to pleat data from social media websites and analyze the gathered data through the support of social media analytics tools to make business decisions. Social media analytics is used in many functions; but, the fundamental use of the technology is to mine customer sentiments to align marketing and customer service activities.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Social Media Analytics Market Size By Application (Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence), By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications and It, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences), Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”

The global Social Media Analytics market is segregated on the basis of Application as Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, and Others. Based on Component the global Social Media Analytics market is segmented in Services and Software. Based on Deployment Model the global Social Media Analytics market is segmented in Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Organization Size, the global Social Media Analytics market is segmented in Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. The report also bifurcates the global Social Media Analytics market based on Industry Vertical in Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications and It, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others.

The global Social Media Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Social Media Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Meltwater, Khoros, Cision, Simplify360, Hootsuite, Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe, SAS Institute, and others are among the major players in the global Social Media Analytics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Some of the recent developments in Social Media Analytics Market are as follows:

IBM

06-2020: IBM and SAP SE declared their partnership’s next evolution, with plans to develop several new offerings considered to create a more predictable journey for businesses to become data-driven intelligent enterprises.

07-2020: IBM has declared it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Brazilian software provider of robotic process automation WDG Soluções Em Sistemas E Automação De Processos LTDA. The acquisition further advances IBM’s comprehensive AI-infused automation capabilities, spanning business processes to IT operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Oracle

Oracle’s leading sales, service, commerce, social data management and analytics capabilities, combined with Vitrue, are anticipated to create the most advanced and comprehensive social relationship platform.

