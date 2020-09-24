Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Analysis Report with Highest CAGR and Major Players like || GE company LLC, Olympus Corporation, YXLON International, MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market report has been worked out with the thorough statistics and market research insights which provide quick growth and thriving sustainability in the Global industry for the businesses. In addition, market definition underlined in this report covers the market drivers which are supposed to make rise in the market and market restraints that causes fall in the market growth. Market analysis carried out in this international Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market gives estimations about the probable rise, growth or fall of the product in the exact forecast period. Competitive analysis provides a clear idea about the strategies used by the major players in the market which boosts their penetration in the market.

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is valued at an estimated USD 7,901.95 million in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 15,288.79 million by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Most of the Non-Destructive Testing market is dependent on the Oil & Gas market and the Aerospace & Defence sector. The NDT market has been affected several times by the recent fluctuations in the crude Oil prices, which is rendering loss to most players in the market.

Market Drivers:

Remote visual inspection in aerospace increases demand

Stringent safety guidelines and government protocols

Automated NDT devices expected to see most demand and the power industry is boomed by continuous investment in nuclear plants.

The growing need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure

Key Market Competitors: Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment are Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, Olympus Corporation, YXLON International, MISTRAS Group, Inc. , Zetec Zetec,Inc., FOERSTER Holding GmbH, Nikon metrology NV, SGS Group,SGS SA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., Acuren, NDT Global, Cygnus Instruments Inc., Magnaflux, Eddyfi, Bosello High Technology srl, T.D. Williamson, Inc., Sonaspection , LynX Inspection , 5 RESEARCH DRIVE, SHELTON, CT 06484 , Fischer Technology, Inc.and others.

Major Regions as Follows:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

