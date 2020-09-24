Sales of Baby Diaper to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Baby Diaper Market (Product: Cloth Diapers [Flat Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, Pre-fold Cloth Diapers, and Others]; Disposable Diapers [Regular Disposable Diapers, Ultra-absorbent Disposable Diapers, and Biodegradable Disposable Diapers]; Training Nappies, and Swim Pants; Absorption Level: Low and High; Style: Tape Style and Pant Style; and Channel: Online, Offline [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Medical Stores], and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ the global baby diaper market is expected to reach value of US$ 84.1 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027. North America held the maximum share of the global market in 2018.

Demand for baby diapers is expected to increase in the near future, with the rising disposable income. Rise in awareness about usage of baby diapers, increase in the number of working women, and growing concerns about health of babies are anticipated to fuel the demand for baby diapers during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in the standards of living and increase in the purchasing power of consumers are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global market for baby diapers during the forecast period.

North America held a major share of the global baby diaper market in 2018. This was due to increasing awareness among parents about baby hygiene and increase in the income of consumers. The baby diaper market is primarily driven by increasing birth rate and growing awareness about baby hygiene. Increased spending on healthcare also fuels the market. Entry of new players in local as well as regional markets with a range of innovative products is likely to boost the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and improved economic conditions are likely to boost the market in the next few years.

A key trend being witnessed in the global baby diaper market is increased investments in research and development by key players operating in the market. Ease of convenience, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization are likely to drive the baby diaper market.

Among products, the disposable diapers segment held the leading share of the global baby diaper market in 2018. Disposable diapers are becoming immensely popular across the world. Disposable diapers are witnessing increase in the demand, due to higher comfort that they offer compared to cloth diapers. Availability of organic and eco-friendly products has fueled the adoption of biodegradable diapers in developed economies. Biodegradable diapers are made from organic, plant-based materials and they are free from plastic and harmful chemicals. Since these diapers are not manufactured by using petrochemicals, or skin irritants, and they are safe for baby skin, the demand for biodegradable diapers is increasing. This is driving the global baby diaper market.

Among absorption levels, the high absorption segment is expected to register the maximum CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027. Among styles, the tape style segment accounted for a major market share in 2018 and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for 30.1% share of the global baby diaper market in 2018 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to high literacy rate, large working population, and new product development in the region. The market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The baby diaper market is characterized by a large number of local and regional players and intense competition among them. Some of the participants in the global baby diaper market are Bumkins, Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd., Hengan International, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex International N.V, Procter & Gamble Co., SCA Hygiene Products, and Unicharm Corporation.

The global baby diaper market has been segmented as follows:

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Product

Cloth Diapers Flat Cloth Diapers Fitted Cloth Diapers Pre-fold Cloth Diapers Others

Disposable Diapers Regular Disposable Diapers Ultra-absorbent Disposable Diapers Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

Training Nappies

Swim Pants

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Absorption Level

Low Absorption

High Absorption

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Style

Tape Style

Pant Style

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Medical Stores Others



Global Baby Diaper Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



