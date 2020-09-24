Automation Testing Market Next Big Thing – Biggest Opportunity of 2020 | IBM, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis

The Global Automation Testing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

IBM, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, SmartBear Software, Parasoft, Cigniti Technologies, Ranorex, Eggplant, Sauce Labs, Applitools, AFour Technologies, Invensis Technologies, QA Mentor, Testim, Codoid, Mobisoft Infotech, Infostretch, Cygnet Infotech, ThinkSys, Astegic

Definition:

Automated testing is a method in software testing that makes the use of specific software tools to control the execution of the test. This is done automatically with little or no intervention from the test engineer. Test Automation is used to automate repetitive tasks and the tasks which are difficult. This simplifies the testing process with the use of a minimum set of scripts for software engineers which saves their teamâ€™s time and money. The main benefit of automation testing is ease in maintenance and capability to create a report by using resources during peak hours.

The Global Automation Testing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Functional TestingÂ , Non-Functional Testing), Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others), Testing Type (Static Testing, Dynamic Testing), Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises), Endpoint interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, Embedded Software), Service (Advisory and Consulting, Planning and Development, Support and Maintenance, Documentation and Training, Implementation, Managed, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Automation Testing Endpoint Interfaces

Market Drivers:

Increasing Digitalization Across Companies

Growing Demand for AI and ML for Quality Assurance and Testing Among Enterprises

Need to Provide Seamless End-User Experience With Reduced Time-To-Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

From the regional perspective of Global Automation Testing market:

The report assesses the regional terrain of Global Automation Testing market and bifurcates it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

It offers qualitative as well as quantitative data regarding the growth rate of every geography listed.

Emphasizing on the competitive scenario of the Global Automation Testing market:

The report offers vital data pertaining to the competitive framework which includes companies such as

It analyses the production rates as well as the revenues accrued by each company, while summarizing the products offered by the company.

Moreover, it highlights the market share that each firm account for.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Automation Testing Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Automation Testing Market Competition

Automation Testing Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automation Testing Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Automation Testing Market

Chapter 05 – Global Automation Testing Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Automation Testing Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Automation Testing market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Automation Testing Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Automation Testing Market

Chapter 09 – Global Automation Testing Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Automation Testing Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will the market size be in 2020-2027 and what will the growth rate be?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automation Testing market?

What is the key Global Automation Testing market trends, driver, opportunities, restraints, challenges?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Automation Testing Market?

