Plant-based Waters Market is set to see Revolutionary growth in decade | IBM, Optum, Cerner, SAS Institute, Allscripts

The Global Plant-based Waters Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

PepsiCo, Caliwater, Sibberi, Steaz, Drink Simple, Harmless Harvest, The Coca-Cola Company, ARTY Water Company, Aloha

Definition:

Plant-based waters are also known as alternative waters and these beverages are made to boost the body. The drinks are produced from plants, most popular plant based water drink such as coconut water, birch water, aloe water, or maple waters. Depending on the plant type, the water can be extracted or processed in many different ways. There is no standard definition for plant waters and depending on how the product is labeled, it may or may not be regulated by FDA on nutrients and required labeling. Further, inclination of consumers towards organic food and organic based drinks is propelling the market growth.

The Global Plant-based Waters Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Flavored, Original), Application (Coconut Water, Maple Water, Birch Water, Artichoke Water), Distribution channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Organic Plant based Water

Increasing Number of Product Launch

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness Regarding Harmful Effects of Consuming Sugar and Artificial Sweetener among Consumers

Increasing Demand for Packaged Beverages

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

From the regional perspective of Global Plant-based Waters market:

The report assesses the regional terrain of Global Plant-based Waters market and bifurcates it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

It offers qualitative as well as quantitative data regarding the growth rate of every geography listed.

