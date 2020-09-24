ERP Software Market 2020 Astonishing Growth in Worldwide with major key players Focus Softnet Pvt Ltd, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle (NetSuite), Qad, Inc., Sage Group Plc, SYSPRO, TOTVS, Unit4

ERP (Enterprise Resource planning) software is a planning and management and planning software that helps core business processes such as sales, human resource, and supply chain among others. ERP software helps in automating back office tasks, and reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. The global ERP software market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing focus towards reducing operational costs. Various companies such as Microsoft, IBM are rigorously investing in the development of more efficient ERP software with the aim of gaining a strong market position. Growing focus towards reducing operational cost and increasing efficiency, increasing popularity of automation are the major factors that may drive the growth of this whereas high prices of these solutions and low adoption rate by SMEs are the major factors slowing the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Focus Softnet Pvt Ltd

2. IBM Corporation

3. Infor

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle (NetSuite)

6. Qad, Inc.

7. Sage Group Plc

8. SYSPRO

9. TOTVS

10. Unit4

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the ERP Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about ERP Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The ERP Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global ERP Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

