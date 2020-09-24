Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Introduction

The global dock and yard management systems market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 9 Bn by 2027. The dock and yard management systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~13% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of revenue. Growing requirements for cost and time savings solutions from end users, to offer better services at lower costs in recent years is expected to lead to the growth of the dock and yard management systems market during the forecast period. The dock and yard management systems market in Asia Pacific is expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Technological Advancement Drives Dock and Yard Management Systems Market

Technological advancements have led to the adoption of dock and yard management systems as it facilitates accuracy in warehouses and inventory and distribution centers, thereby reducing extra costs involved in the processes. Warehouse management system (WMS) and transportation management system (TMS) facilitate labor utilization by 10% – 35%, increases floor space utilization by 10%-30%, and improves shipping accuracy by 99%, thus enabling cost and time saving with better work output. Globalization and rising demand for advanced WMS and TMS solutions from emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region are prime factors driving the demand for dock and yard management systems. Furthermore, growth in e-Commerce industry coupled with quick delivery of goods in order to gain competitive advantage is expected to lead to high demand for warehouse and transportation management systems during the forecast.

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Segmentation

The global dock and yard management systems market has been segmented in terms of type, function, application, and region. Based on type, the dock and yard management systems market has been classified into warehouse management system (WMS) and transportation management system (TMS). Warehouse management system segment dominated the global dock and yard management systems market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on function, the dock and yard management systems market has been classified into dock management and yard management. Dock management has been further sub-classified into dock door management and dock appointment scheduling. Yard management has been sub-classified into fleet monitoring, equipment management, and yard resource management. Based on application, the dock and yard management systems market has been categorized into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, grocery, retailing and parcel post, and others. The transportation & logistics sector is expected to account for leading share in the global dock and yard management systems market. The sector is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years as it is realizing the urgent need to manage day to day operations.

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global dock and yard management systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the dock and yard management systems market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the North America dock and yard management systems market. The market in the U.S. holds major share of the North America region. This is due to proliferation of cloud-computing technologies, and increasing use of RFID technology in dock and yard systems, which has fueled market momentum in the U.S. Software vendors in the U.S. are collaborating with RFID technology providers to develop advanced, integrated solutions and in turn ensure better returns on R&D investments. The dock and yard management systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global dock and yard management systems market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. In-depth cross-country analysis has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the dock and yard management systems market.

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global dock and yard management systems market. Key players profiled in the report include 4sight Solutions, C3 Solutions, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Epicor Software Corp., HighJump Software, Inc., Made4net LLC, Lazer Spot, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, ProAct International Ltd., Royal 4 Systems, Softeon Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Segmentation

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market, by Type

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Stand-alone Dock & Yard Management (DYMS) Integrated Dock & Yard Management (Add-ons)

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Stand-alone Dock & Yard Management (DYMS) Integrated Dock & Yard Management (Add-ons)



Dock and Yard Management Systems Market, by Function

Dock Management Dock Door Management Dock Appointment Scheduling

Yard Management Fleet Monitoring Equipment Management Yard Resource Management



Dock and Yard Management Systems Market, by Application

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Grocery

Retailing & Parcel Post

Others

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

