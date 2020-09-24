Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market in Good Shape in 2019; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. In terms of revenue, the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market.

The global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is broadly affected by several factors, including advantage of FBG amplifiers across several industries for a variety of applications and the use of FBG as an optical ampli?er gain ?attening ?lter. Thus, rising demand for the development of new electronic products is propelling the global market for fiber Bragg grating amplifiers.

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market Dynamics

The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications is expected to drive the market. The advantages of fiber Bragg grating amplifiers include its small size and easy integration into a wide variety of systems; it is electrically immune, hence there is no conduction of electric current.

Among the technologies available for ?xed gain ?attening, the most widely employed are based on thin-?lm dielectrics and ?ber grating. Gain Flattening Filters (GFF) based on ?ber gratings include chirped Bragg gratings, slanted Bragg gratings, and long-period gratings. GFFs have a signi?cant impact on the level of gain ripple ampli?er manufacturers can specify for their devices. This enables ampli?er manufacturers to reduce gain ripple, thus offering signi?cant economic bene?ts.

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Prominent Regions

The U.S. holds a leading share of the North America fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. The market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.S. witnesses high availability of technologically advanced products. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years. India has a large population and presence of a large number of consumers, wherein fiber Bragg grating amplifiers are used. EU5, which consists of the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain holds the maximum share of the Europe fiber Bragg grating market, owing to the usage of FBG as optical ampli?er gain ?attening ?lter sectors in these countries.

Optical sensors that are primarily based on fiber Bragg grating amplifiers have acquired a higher share across the global market due to factors including its lightweight, size, ability to operate without electrical connections, and immunity against electromagnetic interference. In addition, compatibility for non-invasive remote sensing applications is another major factor that has played a key role in the development of the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market over the past few years and the trend is set to continue during the assessment period.

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market include Com&Sens bvba, Cybel LLC, FBGS Technologies GmbH, Femto Sensing International, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, iXBlue Photonics, Optical Fiber Solutions, QPS Photronics, Technicia Optical Components LLC, and TeraXion Inc.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Segmentation

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, by Type

C-band Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifier

L-band Raman Fiber Amplifier (RFA)

Hybrid

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, by Wavelength

Below 1,500 nm

1,500 – 1,550 nm

1,550 – 1,600 nm

Above 1,600 nm

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, by Application

Civil & Geotechnical

Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Telecommunication

Medical

Industrial

Research

Others

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



