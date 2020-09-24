Marketing Analytics Market | Short And Long Term COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis 2020-2027

The global marketing analytics market is oligopolistic in nature due to the presence of few players. As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), these players are leading the market as they have high proficiency in the field of marketing analytics. Companies are investing in mergers and acquisition to expand their geographical reach on the global platform to enhance their customer base to provide required services in minimal time. For instance, in December 2019, Proof Analytics acquired Musqot Marketing Technology AB, a marketing performance management tool company. In October 2019, Accenture acquired Happen, an innovation firm, to expand its analytics capabilities. Additionally, in January 2020, Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. has acquired E-Nor Inc., to boost its marketing analytics platform. The report provides market analysis of leading companies such as GoodData, Tableau Software, Google Inc., Salesforce, Oracle Corporation, Neustar, IBM Corporation, Pega-Systems, Adobe Systems, and Teradata Corporation.

According to the TMR analysis, the global marketing analytics market valued at US$ 2,703.6 Mn in 2019, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,108.2 Mn by the end of 2022. The market is estimated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2022. Based on component type, software platform is expected to lead the market by representing 50.7% of the market in 2019. This segment is likely to rise at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast tenure from 2020-2022. Based on regional analysis, the marketing analytics market is dominated by North America, which holds higher revenue share in the global market.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Marketing Analytics Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33428

Growing Use of Digital Technology to Escalate Demand for Marketing Analytics

The need for marketing analytics is increasing because it helps to analyze customer behavior and then formulate the online marketing camping and other marketing strategies. It increases the efficiency of the marketing program by means of computing results and based on those results marketing programs are formulated. Marketing analytics helps in managing, measuring, analyzing, and controlling marketing performance with which the manager can provide optimal campaign programs and optimize their return on investment (ROI). Increasing digitalization is opening newer opportunities for companies to expand their business.

The global marketing analytics market is gaining traction with rising popularity of social media channels, to have better understanding of the customers, and to know the exact ROI achieved through online marketing. The increasing use of digital technology and internet, companies are getting into online marketing that require marketing analytics to develop a better understanding of the market. Thus, these factors are expected to accelerate the marketing analytics market at the international level.

Availability of Substitutes Hampering Market Growth

In contrast to the drivers of the market, some restraints may adversely affect the growth of the market in the coming years, some of which include the reluctance of companies to invest in marketing analytics software, dearth of necessary skill sets, and existence of open-source software and high cost of operating such software. Expensive implementation of marketing analytics software and availability of substitutes in form of open source solutions are considered as the major concerns related to the future scope of this market. Moreover, inability of the managers to exploit analytics software and compete with other mangers in the market also acts as a barrier for marketing analytics market. Thus, by increasing managers capability and knowledge about the changing analytics software will benefit the market to flourish in the coming years.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33428

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Marketing Analytics Market (Component – Software Platform, Professional Service, and Managed Service; Deployment – SaaS and On-Premise; Application – Social Media, Content Optimization, Campaign Management, and Email Marketing Management; Industry – Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, and Telecommunication) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

The Global Marketing Analytics Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Component

Software Platform

Professional Service

Managed Service

Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Deployment

SaaS

On-Premise

Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Application

Social Media

Content Optimization

Campaign Management

Email Marketing Management

Other Application

Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Industry

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare Market

BFSI Market

Travel and Hospitality

Automotive Market

Telecommunication Market

Others

Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Marketing Analytics Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33428

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com