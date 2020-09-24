Management Consulting Market qualitative and quantitative analysis To 2027 profiling top key players like Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Ernst & Young Global Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), KPMG International

The global management consulting market reached a value of nearly $977.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to nearly $1,460.2 billion by 2022.

The management consulting market in this report is segmented by type of service into operations advisory, financial advisory, technology advisory, strategy advisory, HR advisory and other consulting services. The financial advisory market was the largest segment of the management consulting market in 2018 at 28.8%. The financial advisory market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Key Players:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Ernst & Young Global Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

KPMG International

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Management Consulting Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Management Consulting Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Management Consulting Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Management Consulting Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Management Consulting Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Management Consulting Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

